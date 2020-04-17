Home Entertainment Neetu Kapoor shares photos of Ranbir Kapoor playing cricket

Neetu Kapoor shares photos of Ranbir Kapoor playing cricket

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who is extremely active on social media, visited Instagram to share invisible images of son Ranbir Kapoor with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. As Ranbir is seen playing cricket with a click, he and Sachin are seen holding the bat in another.

Neetu captioned the images as: "I wish we had the power to remove all viruses suffering from stress due to illness on this planet." We wish the same Neetuji!

