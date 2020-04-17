Ne-Yo reportedly withdraws Crystal Smith's divorce petition

Roomies, there seems to be a reconciliation between Ne-yo and his wife Crystal Smith.

As previously reported, the couple announced that they would file for divorce last month, but it appears that they are currently working on it and are trying to repair their relationship.

According to Bossip, Ne-Yo initially filed for divorce, but has since requested that he withdraw. In the initial filing, he requested that his marital assets and debts be divided, according to the prenuptial agreement.

A restraining order was also granted for both parties that prevented either of them from taking the children out of the state and talking trash to each other, among other things. The two were also ordered to take a parenting class.

Ne-Yo has apparently changed his mind. According to Bossip, last week the 40-year-old man requested that the divorce be dismissed without bias, meaning he will not be able to resubmit the lawsuit.

Earlier this month, we reported that the two were quarantined together, despite going through divorce proceedings at the time.

In an Instagram post, Crystal posted a message saying:

"Sidechicks … all right? You miss that woman's husband, huh?

Welp, a follower asked if she missed her husband (Ne-Yo) Crystal revealed that she was actually home.

"He's home (insert a serious-faced emoji)."

Once she revealed that they were spending time together, many of her followers applauded her and stated that they hope she will resolve it.

While discussing her divorce, Ne-Yo stated in an interview with Private Talk Podcast that she (Crystal) was a good woman but that her demons did not work together.

"Slowly but surely the knowledge that my wife and I have decided to go ahead and divorce is being made public," Ne-Yo said.

He continued: "It is not a sad thing. We are the ones who realize it … a long short story, I will never speak ill of her. I am not that person, she exclaimed. There is nothing bad to say about her. She She is a fantastic woman. She is the mother of my children and she will always be that. "

After the confirmation of the divorce, Crystal was seen with Ryan Henry of Chicago Black Ink Crew, causing Al Gore inside to wonder what was really going on between the two.

However, it appears that spending time together during quarantine may have saved their marriage.

Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith have been married for four years and also share two children together.



