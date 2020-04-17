NBA and NBPA reach an agreement on a reduced payment plan for players, as coronavirus keeps the league in the waiting pattern

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association hope that the 2019-20 season may resume in the near future, but are preparing for the possibility of games being canceled.

In a statement released Friday night, the NBA and NBPA announced that they reached an agreement on a plan to reduce player payments in the event that regular-season games and / or playoffs are lost due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

"Through this agreement, and to provide players with a more gradual salary reduction schedule, the 25 percent partial reductions will begin with players paying twice a month due May 15," the statement said. . "The CBA stipulates that compensation for all players on the NBA roster will be reduced in the event of an 'force majeure' event, such as an epidemic or government order, according to a formula based on the number of games lost. "

"Force majeure,quot; events are covered by Article XXXIX, Section 5 of the CBA:

"Force majeure event,quot; shall mean the occurrence of any of the following events or conditions, provided that such event or condition either (i) makes it impossible for the NBA to fulfill its obligations under this Agreement, or (ii) defeats the underlying purpose of this Agreement, or (iii) makes it economically impractical for the NBA to fulfill its obligations under this Agreement: wars or war-like actions (whether actual or threatened 468 Article XXXIX and whether it is conventional or other, including, but not limited to, chemical or biological wars or warlike actions); sabotage, terrorism or threats of sabotage or terrorism; explosions, epidemics, climate or natural disasters, including, but not limited to, fires, floods, droughts, hurricanes, tornadoes, storms, or earthquakes; and any governmental order or action (civil or military); provided, however, that none of the events or conditions listed above are within the reasonable control of the NBA or an NBA team.

If the season resumes sometime this summer, the money taken through the reductions could then be returned to the players. If the games are lost, the team owners could keep a percentage of the wages.

Simple way to explain the NBA / NBPA deal on the 25% retention as of 5/15: Teams wanted what they would be entitled to take by force majeure; Players wanted to avoid suddenly losing up to 6 consecutive paychecks. There is now enough $ for the NBA, while players get a smooth salary flow. – Albert Nahmad (@AlbertNahmad) April 17, 2020

The NBA currently has no plans to cancel the season, and it could be June 15 before players know whether the games will be canceled, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Prior to the payment plan agreement, players received standard paychecks. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver suspended the season on March 11 after a positive COVID-19 test for Jazz center Rudy Gobert.