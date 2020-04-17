NASA and SpaceX Elect May 27 to Resume US Astronaut Launches. USA

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. – NASA and SpaceX have chosen May 27 to resume astronaut launches from the US. USA After nine years of complete Russian dependency.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced the release date on Friday. Astronauts have not launched into orbit since the US USA Since the last NASA space shuttle flight in 2011. SpaceX aims to end the drought by sending two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

"On May 27, @NASA will again launch American astronauts on American rockets from American soil!" Bridenstine tweeted.

Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will take off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, departing from the same Kennedy Space Center launch pad used by the shuttle Atlantis in July 2011, as well as the Apollo moon shots half a century ago. Hurley served as a pilot on the last shuttle mission and will be the commander of the SpaceX Dragon crew capsule spacecraft.

Launch day will be a Wednesday, with a takeoff time of 4:32 p.m. EDT. It is too early to know whether the coronavirus pandemic will cause massive restrictions.

Only three countries have put people into orbit since 1961: Russia, the United States, and China, in that order. SpaceX would be the first company.

SpaceX successfully conducted its first test flight of a Dragon crew capsule a year ago, sending the capsule, minus one crew, to the space station. The returned capsule was accidentally destroyed during ground tests at Cape Canaveral, further delaying the astronaut's launch.

With the space station's crew now reduced to three, Hurley and Behnken will spend weeks, perhaps months, helping to keep the laboratory in orbit. The duration of their mission is still under review, according to NASA.

Meanwhile, NASA is in the process of buying another seat on a Russian rocket. Russian Soyuz capsules have been the only means of transporting the crew to and from the space station since 2011.

SpaceX has been using Falcon 9 rockets to launch cargo to the space station in the company's original Dragon capsules since 2012. NASA has turned to private companies for deliveries after the shuttle program ended.

Boeing is also working to launch astronauts under NASA's commercial crew program, but the company's effort suffered a serious setback after last December's failed test flight. Launching with no one on board, Boeing's Starliner capsule was unable to reach the space station after ending up in the wrong orbit and was close to destruction twice due to software bugs.

Boeing plans to repeat the test flight, again without astronauts, this fall.

