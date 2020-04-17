My Chemical Romance cancels comeback show amid coronavirus crisis

mychemicalromance.com

Gerard Way and his bandmates are forced to unplug their band's upcoming summer concert series in the UK amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Up News Info –

My Chemical RomanceThe UK's first comeback show was postponed after organizers of Eden Sessions announced they had ruled out concerts this summer.

Gerard Way and his bandmates were due to start the concert series hosted by Eden Project in Cornwall on June 16, 2020, but now their show, along with concerts with Lionel richie, Noel Gallagher& # 39; s High flying birds, The scriptand Diana Ross have been thrown

"Organizers have been closely evaluating the impacts of the global coronavirus pandemic and decided that to ensure the safety and well-being of concertgoers, artists, teams, Eden Sessions staff and support teams, the Sessions could not continue later this year, "a statement reads.

"We are working hard to reprogram artists reserved for 2020 to play next year."

My Chemical Romance's sold-out MK Stadium residency in Milton Keynes on June 18, 20 and 21 and a show in Dublin, Ireland are still scheduled at press time.

The band has postponed the planned tour dates in Asia, Australia and New Zealand due to the coronavirus outbreak.