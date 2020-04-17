Momma Dee clarifies making an obituary for Bambi Benson's mom who beat cancer

Lil Scrappy and Bambi had to get through their own struggles before getting married and welcoming a baby. Although Bambi and Momma Dee have a friendly relationship, their mother-in-law and mother collide whenever they see each other.

In Momma Dee's latest shocking antics, she made an obituary for Bambi's mother. As if this wasn't bad enough, it was revealed that Bambi's mother recently beat cancer.

Those on social media called her out for taking things too far. Her own son did not even speak to her after the incident.

Dee recently launched live via Instagram to clarify a few things about the situation.

She explained that this was becoming disproportionate because she did not want the death of the woman, only the death of her evil spirit.

‘So when I told him death, I want to say again, if I can get rid of that spirit of alcohol, thank you, Jesus, Cece, can you get rid of that spirit of trying to destroy me physically? So I was silent until what they saw last week. Yes, I did a fake compliment, and you know, I was being funny about it. But I never meant to mean the death of his body. I was referring to the death of that spirit that is in her because she is unclean and stinks and is harmful to anyone around her. "

Momma Dee also said that cancer was detected early in stage one.

The video was published by The Shade Room, where users of social networks still did not feel their explanation.

One commenter wrote: "It doesn't matter when you had cancer or if you ever had it." You don't do that to the people period. "

Another said: "Some things you are not kidding about,quot;

This user intervened with: ‘It is not an excuse. She was completely wrong. "

