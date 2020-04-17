Misinformation about the coronavirus is testing Facebook

A few years ago, Facebook realized that Russia was still posting misinformation across the network. The misinformation was designed to irritate people and make them share with their friends, and because people in general are quite easy to irritate, Russia's strategy was very successful. Some prominent political scientists believe that the country's electoral interference, both on and off Facebook, caused Donald Trump to take office. And we've spent a good part of the last three and a half years arguing about it.

About a year after the election, Facebook introduced a tool to inform people if they had unintentionally interacted with the Russian troll army. If you liked the page of a troll in disguise, you could visit a dark part of Facebook and tell you. The tool will not tell you if you have seen any of the posts on the page, or even if you have shared them. Alex Hern wrote about this flaw at the time in The Guardian:

Facebook will not inform those users of their exposure to the misinformation, although the company has not said whether it cannot or does not want to provide that information. A source close to the company described it as "challenging,quot; to reliably identify and notify all who had been accidentally exposed to foreign propaganda.

Fast forward to today, when the misinformation we are primarily concerned with has to do with COVID-19. In the past few weeks, we've talked about hoaxes trying to link coronaviruses to new 5G networks, dangerous fake "cures,quot; based on chlorine use, etc. Reports have consistently found these types of articles piling up thousands of shares on Facebook. Even more than Russian misinformation, COVID-19 hoaxes pose clear risks to public health. So what should Facebook do about it?

On Thursday, the company said it would invite people who had shared a hoax to visit a page created by the World Health Organization to debunk popular myths of COVID-19. Here's Guy Rosen, Facebook's vice president of integrity, in a blog post:

We are going to start showing News Feed messages to people who have liked, reacted to or commented on the harmful misinformation about COVID-19 that we have since removed. These messages will connect people to the myths of COVID-19 debunked by the WHO, including ones that we have removed from our platform for causing imminent physical harm. We want to connect people who may have interacted with damaging misinformation about the virus to the truth from authoritative sources should they see or hear these claims again outside of Facebook. People will start seeing these messages in the coming weeks.

If you didn't read the previous paragraph carefully, you can assume that the Facebook system would work like this: share an article that says something like: "inhale macaroni and cheese and cure coronavirus,quot;, an article that is discredited by a verifier of Independent facts, and then Facebook links you to the WHO page about the macaroni and cheese myths. Maybe there is even a message that says something like, “Just so you know, puffing on macaroni and cheese doesn't cure the coronavirus. Click here for more. "

But we have learned that people are stubborn and do not enjoy being told that they have been deceived. There was a famous moment after the 2016 election when Facebook started tagging fake posts as "disputed,quot; and found that by doing so, people shared them more. And so the company has taken a different approach here.

In a few weeks, people who have shared mac-and-cheese-cured-my-COVID posts will see a great story in the News Feed. It doesn't have the label "Hey, you've been tricked." Rather, it says, "Help friends and family avoid false information about COVID-19." Then he invites them to share a link to the site that destroys WHO myths, as well as a button that will take the user directly to the site.

The point of this type of approach is to make people less defensive about the fact that they may have been wrong, and to try to smuggle some good information into their brains without making them feel silly. The appeal of helping friends and family is also a nice touch. Who does not want to help their friends and family? And Facebook is putting the information directly into the news feed: No need to visit some arcane help center buried under layers of taps. (If you share a post that receives erroneous information and it is deleted, you will also receive a separate notification about it.)

But this approach also has disadvantages. If you do you want to know if you have accidentally shared a lie to all your friends, this tool will not help you. And the WHO myth-busting page currently debunks 19 different hoaxes: what are the odds that you will scroll down to the one you accidentally shared and read? What about next month, when that list has grown to 40?

This is not a small problem. Avaaz, a human rights group that closely tracks misinformation, released an in-depth report this week that examined 100 pieces of misinformation, written in six languages, that were shared on Facebook. Those posts were found to be shared more than 1.7 million times and viewed approximately 117 million times. (Vice Talk to the authors.)

The authors of the Avaaz report argue that Facebook should inform every person who has seen erroneous information about the coronavirus exactly what was wrong. The group even ran a test of this system that says something like this can work:

To test the effectiveness of the fixes, a hyper-realistic visual Facebook model was designed to mimic the user experience on the platform. Then, a representative sample of the US population, consisting of 2,000 anonymous participants, independently chosen and surveyed by YouGov's Academic, Political and Public Affairs Research Branch, randomly displayed up to 5 fact-based fake news stories. real and independent. Examples of false or misleading content shared on Facebook were verified. Through a random model, some of the users, after seeing the fake news, showed corrections. Some users only saw the false or misleading content, and some did not see any. The respondents then answered questions designed to assess whether they believed the fake news.

Avaad said his study showed that belief in misinformation decreased by at least 50 percent in the study participants.

Rosen told me that calling these hoaxes with a special message could give them more visibility than they originally had, amplifying the misinformation. Perhaps you scrolled through erroneous information without internalizing its content; If Facebook puts a big red box in the News Feed that says "by the way, this is false,quot;, the effects could backfire.

Still, he said, Facebook is testing the use of language that says more explicitly that a person is viewing WHO messages because they saw misinformation. The goal is to provide the most effective messaging possible, he said.

One possibility I see is to offer different interventions depending on whether someone simply saw a hoax, or actively commented or shared it. Arguably, people who share hoaxes deserve a stronger response than someone who simply saw something, or perhaps even overlooked it, in their feed.

Compared to its early work on the Russian troll issue, Facebook has taken a refreshing interventionist approach to stop the spread of COVID-19 disinformation. But it is also unclear which of those interventions really works. Given the risks to public health, we hope Facebook learns quickly.

The live interface!

On Tuesday, we announce that the next edition of our Live interface series that introduces me in a conversation (live) with Sarah Frier, author of No filter: the internal history of Instagram. The event takes place on April 21 at 5:30 p.m. PT, and you can register here. It is free, but you must confirm your attendance, and now we are almost full. If you want to join, confirm your attendance today!

The radio

Today in the news that could affect public perception of large technology platforms.

⬆️ Trends: Facebook launched a new alert on Facebook and Instagram to tell people who have lost their job and health insurance due to COVID-19 to check HealthCare.gov to see if they are eligible for coverage through the Affordable Care Act.

⬆️ Trends: Google finally tightened Play store rules in an effort to wipe out subscription scam apps.

⬇️ Downward trend: A Youtube The video falsely accusing Dr. Anthony Fauci of being part of the deep state has gone viral, with more than 6 million views in one week. The video also advises people to treat COVID-19 with vitamin C, a claim that was not supported by science. Not good, YouTube.

⬇️ Downward trend: An outbreak of coronavirus infections to a higher level Whole-grain foods Washington DC has highlighted how dangerous it is for supermarket workers during the pandemic. At least six employees have the virus, but the company will not close the store. Instead, workers can take a vacation without penalty until the end of April, but it is not paid.

⬇️ Downward trend: Construction in Amazon & # 39; s HQ2 in Pentagon City, Virginia, progresses during the coronavirus pandemic. Some neighbors said they were surprised to see that the job site was still busy. What is the argument that this is an essential business?

Pandemic

President Trump published guidelines to ease social distancing. (Washington Post)

San Francisco announced that it is increasing a human-centered approach to contact tracing in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile in DinerEve Batey reports that the Bay Area may allow meetings of up to 10 people starting next month.

Getting a coronavirus test still depends largely on what state you live in. (Colin Lecher, Maddy Varner and Emmanuel Martinez / The market)

Facebook has canceled all in-person conferences until June 2021. Many others will follow. Including most of the professional sports and entertainment industry, I imagine. (Queenie Wong / CNET)

Jeff Bezos He said massive worldwide testing for the coronavirus is necessary to "get the economy working again." In a letter to Amazon Shareholders also announced plans to evaluate all Amazon workers, even those with no symptoms. You can read the full letter here. (Annie Palmer / CNBC)

Amazon It is redesigning its website to encourage buyers to buy less, in an effort to keep up with increasing demand. It removed most of its popular recommendation widgets and canceled Mother's and Father's Day promotions. (Dana Mattioli / The Wall Street Journal)

Now that presidential campaigns are conducted primarily remotely, reporters do not have access to personal interviews with undecided voters or political agents. "There is no more trace of the campaign," says this author. (Michael M. Grynbaum / The New York Times)

The Anti-Defamation League warns that white supremacists are targeting Jewish groups in Focus. While the company has implemented new security measures, the ADL says it must do more to protect people. (Zoe Schiffer / The edge)

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai Talk to Hour about the role he thinks Big Tech should play in the coronavirus pandemic. Another journalist sits down with the Google CEO for an interview hoping to get some news and leaves empty-handed. What is the point? (See also.) (Nancy Gibbs / Hour)

Across Asia, hackers, web developers, and students are collaborating to track Covid-19 data. A site in South Korea has become one of the country's leading sources of accurate and up-to-date counts of confirmed infections and places where infected people have traveled. (Sheridan Prasso and Sohee Kim / Bloomberg)

The United States Department of Veterans Affairs began doing Portal of Facebook Devices available to veterans and their families to reduce isolation and improve social connection in the home.

In the quarantine era, Cameo It has become the niche celebrity gig economy. Some are using it to compensate for the loss of income due to the pandemic. Others say they are simply bored. (Zach Schonfeld / Vice)

Across the gaming industry, developers are adjusting to a new mandate from working from home. Some struggle to stay motivated while dealing with isolation, others say their routines remain largely unchanged. (Megan Farokhmanesh / The edge)

Virus tracker

Total cases in the US USA: At least 662,441

Total deaths in the US USA: More than 30,000

Cases reported in California: 27,250

Cases reported in New York: 222,284

Cases reported in New Jersey: 75,317

Cases reported in Massachusetts: 32,181

Cases reported in Michigan: 29,119

Data of The New York Times.

Ruler

⭐ How India, the world's largest democracy, became the world's largest experiment on social media and terror fueled by WhatsApp. The country has seen a sharp increase in Hindu surveillance and right-wing violence against Muslims in recent years. Here is Mohammad Ali at Cabling:

But what seemed very real was that, even if social media platforms had not created the massive delusions of Hindu extremism, they had provided a surprisingly efficient infrastructure for its spread. India has 400 million WhatsApp users and 260 million Facebook users, and is the largest global market for both platforms. Facebook has come under fire in India for unevenly applying its community standards against hate speech and disinformation. A 2019 report from the NGO Equality Labs found that Islamophobic posts often stayed on the platform. In a particularly chilling example, Equality Labs found a plethora of Indian Facebook posts targeting Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar, who had already been the victims of ethnic cleansing fueled by social media in their home country. Indian pages called the Rohingya “cockroaches” and posted fake videos that purported to show them that they annihilate Hindus, clear violations of Facebook standards.

Joe Biden is not very good on the internet. That is a responsibility facing the general election with Donald Trump. (Kevin Roose / New York Times)

Industry

⭐ Pound It is withdrawing from its ambitions to create a global digital currency in an attempt to appease global regulators. The Libra Association, created last year by Facebook, Now he plans to develop a handful of stablecoins each representing a different fiat currency. I would be lying if I told you that I understand what that means, or what Libra is, or why it is moving forward. Brady Dale at CoinDesk reports:

The pivot, announced Thursday, represents a major concession to governments and central bankers around the world who opposed Libra's original plan, in part out of concern that it could undermine its monetary sovereignty. "The journey since the original white paper was published has really sparked an important conversation around the world about 'How do we properly regulate digital payments and digital currencies? "" The Libra Association vice president, Dante Disparte, said in an interview.

Youtube ad prices fell 20 percent during the pandemic. There is simply more inventory than advertisers. (Max Willens / Digiday)

Tim Cook spoke AppleThe strengths during an all hands on pandemic meeting with employees. (Mark Gurman / Bloomberg)

Amazon may offer health insurance to its sellers as part of a gradual push toward health care. (Jason Del Rey / Recode)

The United Nations backed down on an agreement made with the Chinese tech giant Tencent to provide videoconferencing services for the organization's 75th anniversary. The move is due to backlash from US officials and critics who said the deal rewarded a company that has allowed Beijing's digital surveillance efforts and has stifled freedom of expression. Tencent is a great investor in Snap, among other American companies. (Colum Lynch and Robbie Gramer / Foreign policy)

Google is launching a new kids section for the Google Play Store, which will offer a selection of "teacher-approved,quot; apps. Each app includes a list of reasons why teachers like it, including age appropriateness and what it is trying to teach children. (Jon Porter / The edge)

Google integrated its Meet with Gmail video conferencing tool to better compete with Focus. Business and education users can now receive calls directly from the email application. (Paresh Dave / Reuters)

Verizon you are buying the video conferencing platform Bluejeans As workers increasingly rely on remote work tools to connect during the coronavirus pandemic. Verizon will pay about $ 400 million in the deal. BlueJeans is Facebook Internal video chat app of your choice, for what it's worth. (Lauren Feiner / CNBC)

Tik Tok It expanded its parental controls with a feature that allows parents to remotely set restrictions on their children's accounts. The new feature, called Family Pairing, allows parents to disable direct messages, activate restricted content mode, and set time limits on the screen. (Jacob Kastrenakes / The edge)

Animal Crossing fans are using the game to attract people Tinder dates. (Patricia Hernández / Polygon)

Instagram Favorite psychologist Dr. Nicole LePera is part of the #selfhealer movement that teaches people to reject established science and question traditional psychotherapy to heal themselves from within. (Katie Way / Vice) That doesn't always work!

Things to do

Things to take care of online during quarantine.

Anonymously AirDrop a photo that tells people to stay away from you if they are not socially estranged. Hilarious, although perhaps less effective than telling them.

Listen to a new podcast from New York Times Reporter and friend of the Kevin Roose newsletter on the internet. Among other things, Rabbit hole will delve into how Youtube It can radicalize viewers.

Take a virtual tour of Disneyland, Anaheim, broken down by each individual land in the park.

And finally…

He found the girl playing with her dog instead of zooming in with her teacher. She told me not to worry. She took a screenshot of herself "paying attention,quot;, then cut her video and replaced it with the image. "It's a gallery view of 20 kids, mom. They can't say it." She is 10. # COVID-19 – Angie Maxwell (@ AngieMaxwell1) April 15, 2020

I love my instant pot. Makes cooking a breeze. I just threw in an apple and a cup of water and in 25 minutes I had a really hot apple. pic.twitter.com/aCVdWDWA3R – Dan White (@atdanwhite) April 16, 2020

talk to us

Send us tips, comments, questions, and posts about macaroni and cheese: [email protected] and [email protected]