Miley Cyrus & # 39; took control & # 39; during the relationship with Kaitlynn Carter

Miley's ex-same-sex lover claims the & # 39; Wrecking Ball & # 39; singer He was the one who ran the show when they connected after the Liam Hemsworth star split.

Up News Info –

Kaitlynn Carter allowed ex Miley Cyrus to "take control" of the advertising during the couple's six-week relationship, admitting that she "never really wanted to expose me."

"The hills: New starts"star, who was married to another reality star Brody jenner, enjoyed a brief recovery relationship when their marriage broke up around the same time that Miley separated from Liam Hemsworth Last summer 2019.

Talking during a chat with friend and co-star Whitney Harbor On Instagram Live on Thursday April 16, 2020, Kaitlynn confessed that she was "mortified" by the headlines at the time of their relationship and separation, which peaked when she visited a friend's bar one night only to check out the newspapers for being "in" the city, partying with a mystery man just two weeks after their breakup. "

"Especially in relationships, I've always lagged a little behind and trusted the person I'm running the show with, especially publicly because it's never been something I really wanted," he said.

Kaitlynn said the situation made her rethink her stance on life in public view, and pushed her not to "be so indifferent about it," get it together and not let the tabloids tell their story.

"I had no expectations that someone would give a shit on my own. I didn't have a plan in place. I didn't think about anything," he explained.

The star previously spoke about her relationship with hit creator of "Wrecking Ball," saying, "While (the romance) was short-lived, I will be forever grateful to my most recent relationship for opening my eyes to this unexplored part of myself, and for inspiring a new level of self-discovery and amazement at all life's possibilities. "