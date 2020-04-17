Mike Tollin on ESPN Docu Series The Last Dance, a representation of "Citizen Kane" from Michael Jordan's legacy – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Sports fans are in a pandemic moment when we have no choice but to watch replays of old games, video game tournaments with NBA players / players, even a Dodgeball Resurrection callback from ESPN's The Eight, an all-day dark sports marathon including spitting cherries, slippery stairs, stone jumps, and mug stacking contests that look fun but are an unbearable watch.

Like a cold drink in the desert, comes the 10-part Chicago Bulls dynasty series. The last Dance, possibly the best team in the NBA but really Citizen Kane Representation of the indisputable GOAT of the sport, Michael Jordan. Every aerial achievement, and high and low run are captured in full screen, most of them never seen before. The first two parts of the series debut on Sunday. Executive producer Mike Tollin, whose sports-themed movies include Radio, Coach Carter and College team blues With a docus about Allen Iverson, Hank Aaron and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, here he discusses the epic construction behind the series and what he calls a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, a slew of unseen images from one season, and the most honest interviews with the 57 year old man. Icon who has only spoken sparingly after retirement, even when his Air Jordan Nike line sells higher multiples than when No. 23 used them on the court. All opponents are represented, including Kobe Bryant. It's big enough that ESPN has announced that it will stream a censored and uncensored version simultaneously. If you don't have virgin ears, the latest version is worth it just to listen to Jordan's assessment of Isiah Thomas after he drove his Bad Boy Detroit Pistons off the court prematurely when the Bulls finally beat the Motor City bullies.

DEADLINE: I saw the first eight segments. binge eating until last weekend. Stopping abruptly and not getting the last two reminded me, a Knicks fan, of the times my teams led by Pat Ewing rose to the playoffs, until the Bulls and Michael Jordan crushed our dreams. Thanks for that memory.

MIKE TOLLIN: Honestly, it wasn't about you. We are still editing at this time. Remember, this would originally air in the summer. When the world stopped spinning on Friday the 13th, the clamor started almost immediately on social media. "Organize Jordan's show, we have nothing more to do with it." We all listen to it, we snuggle, the partners in this, from the NBA to Jump, Mandalay Sports Media, ESPN and Netflix. Fortunately, our schedules were compatible and we saw the opportunity to not get grades as much as the opportunity to do something to attract people a little joy and distraction. Our manager Jason Hehir gets huge credit for moving mountains. It has five publishers in downtown Manhattan. That was the pace we were at, only to get to June 2. And now we are going to accelerate it in six weeks and we have a month. Everything had to be done remotely, all the material migrated to external units and carried to people's home editing systems. Jason is in his department edition, and five editors send him pieces, the sheet music, the graphics, and then they all have to go over the cut and comment. Lock image and color and blend, all finishing touches. He just lowered his head and said, let's go. It felt too important and too great an opportunity. The editing team has been remarkable.

DEADLINE: Michael Jordan is a very private man after retirement and we watch over the course of these episodes as he progressively hardens with the scrutiny chasing every step, reaching an alarming level when his father and close confidant James were killed and the Journalists falsely drew a tie to Michael's passion for the game. Why was Michael not only allowing you to tell his story, but was also clearly involved with hours of post-retirement interviews?

TOLLIN: Andy Thompson is a field production for NBA Entertainment, and as many people realized, 97-98 was going to be special, even before Phil Jackson called it The Last Dance. It was clear that there were internal struggles and dissensions and in one way or another, this team would be dismantled after that season. General manager Jerry Krause did not invite Phil to his daughter's wedding and said: You can go 82-0 and this is your last season anyway. Michael then said, if Phil is not training, I am not playing here. Andy has this great idea: We should follow this because it is one of the largest, if not the largest, dynasties in sports history, let alone the NBA. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Andy went to the president of NBA Entertainment at the time and guess who he was? Current Commissioner Adam Silver. Michael removed the signal and the agreement was that if he gives us access and allows us to follow the team, we will not do anything with him until there is a mutual agreement to release him. They filmed it, from the McDonald’s All Star Game in October before the season began, to the last shot on Bryan Russell in Game 6 of the & # 39; 98 series. The best an athlete would understand: cameras are everywhere now, tracking documents are prolific, and we all carry high-definition film cameras in our pockets with pictures that are great. Back then, this was shot on Super 16mm. They weren't even happy with 16mm, because when you shoot Super 16mm, you're doing it for a hit up to 35mm. That meant a theatrical release, evidence of how ambitious this company was. They followed him every step of the way. I remember my friend Frank Marshall hearing about the images and trying to come to an agreement to make a movie, which dates back to 21 years ago. There was an IMAX movie, and through the years the producers went around. Fast forward to 2016, when forces converged in our favor. The 8-hour documentary, soon to be the winner of the OJ Simpson Academy Award, premiered in its entirety in January at Sundance. How to make a murderer premiered on Netflix in late 2015. Many full-length documentaries, including The Jinx he left. ESPN 30 by 30 The series changed the landscape and made people hungry for untold stories that delved into the character. Everything was copyrighted material and then came the transmission platforms, unlimited landscapes, an infinite space. Being aware of this treasure that had become mythical, I had never seen more than 500 hours before, and considering the opportunity, instead of a single documentary, to do a series of events from various parts, it seemed time. The other thing: It was February at the NBA All Star in Toronto, I thought if we jump now we could air it for the 20th anniversary in the summer of 2018. I sat down with Estee Portnoy and Curtis Polk, Michael Jordans business managers. I threw it out and they were responsive. I received marching orders to present materials that we could take to Michael.

I'm going to Charlotte to make a presentation. I'm turning red eyes and landing in Charlotte and on television the Cavaliers parade through the streets of Cleveland with the trophy they just won against the Warriors the night before. We sat down with Michael. You never know what people really think or what their motivations are. Michael was 53 years old, he was in a more reflective place, as seen in the film, where he is really open, emotional and eager to tell parts of the story that people do not know. He is really excited to give people an idea of ​​his emotional fabric and the source of that intensity. The idea that we could do that extensively, we pitched it as eight and it grew to 10, he realized that we could dig deep into his character and tell the whole story. From a narrative point of view, it has all these recurring themes and serialized stories.

With a single time, you can only scratch the surface. You wonder why Michael is messing with Scotty Burrell, and then you realize, when Scotty appears huge and helps them win a playoff game. Everything is motivated towards victory and excellence. In Episode 7, there's a big soliloquy where Michael says, "I never asked any of my teammates to do something that I didn't ask myself to do." We sat there and he said, let's do it. Outside we went. One thing he made clear was that he was not telling this story. You know what you are doing. I will be available, but without hands. It was an enormous expression of confidence and, through this enormous process, for four years, it has been the right balance that he responds to our needs, but he is never intrusive, he never makes demands or does anything off limits. We spent more time with him than was required by contract; He did three extensive interviews, covering the beginning, middle, and end. Jason Hehir, our director, plotted this in thirds so that he knew exactly what he wanted to cover. It was very exciting to see how open he was with us, eager to talk and emotional.

DEADLINE: Jason frequently hands Michael an iPad to watch interviews with people like Isiah Thomas, kicking the Detroit Pistons off the field before the end of the game when the Bulls finally defeated them. Michael calls him a jerk, the kind of thing you don't see in these movies. And we see it over and over …

TOLLIN: There's one you haven't seen yet. Jason hands him the iPhone from when he and Reggie Miller were fighting in that seventh playoff game with the Pacers. They are fighting and the referees are breaking it and Michael is watching this with a smile on his face and saying to the referee, "Let him go, don't break it!"

DEADLINE: Or when the diminutive Bulls GM Jerry Krause, during a championship celebration with the team, asks Michael for one of his Cuban Cohiba cigars, Michael says, "No, Jerry, it's going to stop your growth." And she laughs and walks away, pointing at her icy relationship. It was surprising to see how this Cohiba Robusto-sized GM with a Napoleon complex could dismantle the best team in history as they were going for their second mob. Players control the league now, and stars routinely kick coaches and general managers. How did Krause have the ability to impose his will in that way? You can see him seething with resentment that he and his organization got no more credit for the team's success. What was the deal?

TOLLIN: I could say a million things about that, but it was a delicate balance for us in the narrative. Because he was an enormously gifted general manager. Let's see the beats. Trade Olden Polynice on draft day for an unannounced Arkansas guy named Scottie Pippen. Charles Oakley for Bill Cartwright. Michael was friends with Oakley, but Cartwright was very instrumental in those early championships. Krause explored Phil Jackson as a player in North Dakota and somehow had the arrogance to replace Doug Collins with Phil Jackson as coach, and allowed him to institute the triangle, a system that will basically take shots from the best player in the game. Wow. He thought Phil and Tex Winter could get Michael to accept it and it worked. Then he brings Dennis Rodman, a defense and rebound machine, and he goes out and finds Toni Kukoc. He kept finding pieces for the puzzle. It has a fairly wide berth and, as you will see in later episodes, regretting the respect even of the guys who were its tormentors.

Thank goodness Jerry Reinsdorf was the owner and replaced him and said: I will make sure Phil gets his contract, and offered him a contract to come back in 1998-99. Even Jerry Reinsdorf says that apart from Michael, many of these guys were on the downward slope. From a long-term franchise management standpoint, you can argue that you want to move players too soon rather than too late. It's kind of crazy to think that Tim Floyd was in the wings as Phil's replacement, when the team was so good.

DEADLINE: It's amazing how relentlessly competitive Jordan could be, both for the players and for Krause. When Krause tried to flaunt the people he saw as future cogs in the Bulls team like Kukoc, Jordan's Dream Team played against the Croatian Kukoc team and when Jordan and Pippen came onto the court against him at the Olympics they humiliated him. When Krause made it known that he liked Dan Majerle, a slick player, Jordan buried him on the court. And heaven forbids an opposing player to belittle Michael Jordan's game. This series shows what happens every time someone pulls on Superman's cape.

TOLLIN: The 1992 USA Dream Team games are painful to watch, and what they did to poor Toni. That was Michael's thing and you see it throughout these episodes. If there was no longer enough fire in her womb, she would simply make a grudge. In the 1992 playoffs, people said, what a showdown between Jordan and Clyde Drexler of the Trailblazers! Michael says: ‘showdown? I'll show him. "And he has the" shrug "game, where he makes six triples in the first half; 93, Charles Barkley wins the MVP and Jordan says," MVP? I'll show him. " And he does it in the playoffs. In '97, Karl Malone won the MVP, the same. There is a part of B.J. Armstrong you haven't seen yet. His former teammate turns Michael on in a playoff game and tells him so. The next game, he gets a clinic.

DEADLINE: Orlando Magic's Nick Anderson steals the ball in a final game when Jordan heads to the court for the winning shot, and the Bills lose. This was after Jordan wore 45 on his return, after his father died and Anderson says 45 is not 23. Jordan's former teammate and Magic star Horace Grant says he knew it was a bad idea. Jordan returned in his 23rd shirt and beat Anderson and the Magic as if they owed him money …

TOLLIN: You listen to guys like Steve Kerr, and one other thing I want to get you excited about. You've seen Michael's backstories throughout the series and also Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, and Phil Jackson, and Episode 9 is Steve Kerr …

DEADLINE: Jordan's teammate who won all those titles as head coach of the Golden State Warriors.

TOLLIN: Kerr had the tragedy that his father was assassinated in Beirut, and he called himself a super-producer who was among three members of the Hall of Fame. He made some of the best shots in the past two playoff seasons. He and Michael got into a fight, Steve had a black eye and then Michael learned to respect him for not backing down and learned to trust him and Kerr took some huge hits. When you see this during a 10 hour arc, you will get the whole experience.

DEADLINE: You have done projects on Alan Iverson, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Hank Aaron and Rorian Gracie is in process. Is there a connective tissue between these great athletes and Michael Jordan?

TOLLIN: That phrase, first among equals? You mentioned some great names, Hall of Fame. But Michael is above and beyond. You think of athletes who reached the global phenomenon state and they are Jordan and Muhammad Ali. And then everyone else. Can you imagine that 22 years later, the sixth game of the 1998 playoffs, Michael's last with the Bulls, is still the highest-rated game in the history of the NBA Finals? There he is Seinfeld moment in an episode, where Jerry appears in the locker room and says, the '90s show and the' 90s team. Seinfeld It garnered more than 70 million viewers. That last game had 36 million viewers.

DEADLINE: The game in which Bob Costas made the call, this could be the last shot we see Michael Jordan make.

TOLLIN: A great call. That's in Episode 10. This could be the last image and when you see it, it's creepy. We are still editing that episode, dealing with the preliminary cut and figuring out where to put it. Why does Michael raise his hand like this? Then you see him in the group and it's because he has to make another stop because John Stockton is going to take an opportunity to try and win it for the Jazz. You see he's exhausted and Costas says in the third quarter how worn out Michael is and there's a montage where he misses three shots in a row hitting the leading edge and falling short. He finally gets this extra gear and ends with 45 points. Where did that come from? Which is the best of the six teams that won championships? For me it is that team. Pippen missed 10 weeks with back problems and was barely on the court. Dennis was in and out and the team was decimated. Michael wished them 62 wins, which may be the greatest achievement of all. There is no quantification, nothing similar in sports. That will to win and the ability to raise your teammates' level of play above their wildest expectations.

DEADLINE: We see David Stern, the great NBA commissioner who died on January 1, and some wonderfully moving scenes of Michael interacting with Kobe. Did you change any of Kobe's images in light of his impressive death on January 26?

TOLLIN: We didn't, and we didn't edit that interview again, after Kobe's death. We came back and, as you saw, we put a dedication. We went back and looked, it was perfect and we let it speak for itself. Jason asked Kobe something about Michael. For 20 years, everyone said Kobe was imitating Michael, on and off the court. Jason said jokingly, so your role model and mentor won six titles and you only won five? Kobe played down competitiveness and spoke with inspiration and said, "Look, I don't win any of those titles without him." He calls Michael his older brother and says, "I owe him everything." It is recorded and we put in the movie and it is a great sound. Then hearing what Michael said at the Staples Center, that Kobe was my little brother, was chilling for us. It just validated everything Kobe said and made us realize that it was a genuine, sincere and authentic relationship. That's in Episode 5.

DEADLINE: What were your favorite moments?

TOLLIN: I thought Magic Johnson was spectacular. He has that nickname for a reason. We interviewed him against the background of the Lakers practicing at his facilities. He came in with his best Sunday outfit, this beautiful dark outfit, and it looked like he just wanted to pay tribute to Michael. He just went on. He spoke about the Olympic Games in Barcelona and the Dream Team and how we "passed" the baton. Another favorite moment was James Worthy, in an interview where the backdrop is my house by the way. James was in his final year in North Carolina when Michael entered his first year and Worthy said, "I was the best player … for about two weeks." Magic said that he, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley were there and they all said: we are passing the baton, he is the best player. Magic talked about card games and how, if Michael was depressed, there was no way he was going to let you sleep and let you beat him. The love there, the competitiveness along with the affection really touched me. There are 106 interviews on this thing. Phil Jackson spent four and a half hours in his backyard in Montana, fascinating to hear him talk about his early days when he fell in love with Native American culture and how he identified himself as a seeker, not a nest. Do you think of some of the great players and can they train? For someone as willing and talented as Michael Jordan to be so coachable … there are so many dimensions. And credit to the NBA crew because no one was affected by the presence of their cameras. They weren't harassed by cameras or things that appeared on social media that night and they weren't reading about it in the newspaper the next day. You felt like a fly on the wall, which is the dream of every documentary filmmaker.

DEADLINE: Jordan has seen all the episodes?

TOLLIN: Yes He's happy. One of the things for us was credibility. This is not investigative journalism. Jason is a filmmaker and, like him, my orientation is to tell great stories. But to tell a great story, you have to be credible and people have to believe that they are understanding the truth and that you are not throwing punches. There were some areas where we had to dig deep into conspiracy theories. Why did the best player quit at the height of his career? If you look at where he was at the end of the third championship with the game, the fury over his trip to Atlantic City, his father's death, his utter exhaustion … you understand why he stopped. Bob Costas said it very well (when journalists speculated that Jordan's father's death was related to his son's game). He said that after 27 years of every sports journalist turning every stone to find a shred of evidence, and there is absolutely nothing, and we have to put that to rest. There was the line "Republicans also buy shoes" …

DEADLINE: When he polarized North Carolina Senator Jesse Helms, he was challenged by African-American candidate Harvey Gantt, and Jordan allegedly said that as a reason he did not support the latter, who could have used Jordan's influence and support …

TOLLIN: Michael is really open about it and we have Obama talking and talking about his relationship with Michael. I think Michael was eager to tackle it?

DEADLINE: That line was disputed. Something Michael saw in court and in dispute?

TOLLIN: The comment, which I don't think you have publicly acknowledged that you said, was not contextualized correctly. He said it on the bus, with a couple of teammates, joking. A journalist heard it and wrote it and it is a little unfair. Whether unofficially or not, we say a lot of things we don't want to say, talk bad to our friends. He didn't do much about it, but he put it in context. He wrote a check for Harvey Gantt, spoke to his mother. It was important to address the issue of activism and recognize that it was a different era …

DEADLINE: From Muhammad Ali, who took the bravest political positions …

TOLLIN: Muhammad Ali was an outlier, while today there is a generation of athletes who almost feel it is their obligation. Michael is very honest about it and this is where he gets excited at the end of Episode 7. All I tried to do was be the best basketball player I could be, he said. That determined quest is so pure and you couldn't have a more naked moment. Obama spoke about how Michael's contributions were significant when he became a national figure. It has evolved a lot since then. He never told us, you can't go there, you never turned down a question. He really seemed to enjoy it. Jason created a comfortable environment and someone like Michael knows that when the person has really done his homework, a shorthand was developed. Jason and his team investigated extensively.

DEADLINE: It looks like you ran to do the premiere on Sunday. Did the closed pandemic cost you anything?

TOLLIN: We were lucky. We had one more interview to do and, just before he became a haven, we went out and shot John Stockton, so we had a first-person narrator for the Finals in & # 39; 97 -98 & # 39 ;. That was the last interview.

DEADLINE: This process of making this series took years and in the middle we saw about 30 out of 30 movies that covered elements of its history, such as the Pistons, snubbing the Bulls and Rodman's growth in a counterculture figure and the greatest defensive advance / rebound game like never seen before. Have you ever been discouraged by these revelations and thought we took too long?

TOLLIN: Never. It's a good question. Our concern was the opposite, having time to do justice to this story. We take more time. We entered with crazy and unrealistic hopes and then we changed it to 2019, but we realized that this was something unique in life. Give credit to ESPN executives, led by Connor Schell and Gabe Spitzer of Netflix and his team for saying we don't want to sacrifice quality and rush this. We thought his right place was this summer, and then this crazy rush offensive adjustment happened. I admit it, I saw those other documentaries. Everyone was fine, and go to YouTube and there is a lot of material on Michael. But I feel like we really set out to make the definitive portrait of this team and this man. We hope that the quality of the narration transcends and makes the wait worthwhile.