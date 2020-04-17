Microsoft's Cyberpunk-themed Xbox glows in the dark

Microsoft has created a limited edition Xbox One X console designed with the theme of Cyberpunk 2077. The console includes glow-in-the-dark decals, laser engravings, a blue LED light on the front, and custom panels. Microsoft has also created a custom Xbox One controller for the package that will be available in June.

It's one of the most elaborate custom Xbox One X designs we've seen so far, and it comes just a few months after Microsoft created a Jordan-themed Xbox for a promotion. You can really buy this Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X in June, three months before the game's launch.

Called "Microsoft Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition 1TB Pack," Microsoft's preview for the console appears to include a copy of the game that will be released in September. While Microsoft doesn't provide pricing or an exact release date, the company has recently been teasing the console on social media.

Microsoft even changed its Xbox homepage to make it look "hacked,quot; to promote this Xbox One X bundle, and it appears that the trailer appeared a little before the April 20 date that Microsoft previously joked about.