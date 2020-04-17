Michael Jordan describes the final season of the Chicago Bulls championship as a "difficult year,quot; | NBA News

Michael Jordan described his last NBA championship season with the Chicago Bulls as a "difficult year."

"We were all trying to enjoy that year knowing that it was coming to an end," Jordan said. Good morning america Thursday.

Jordan appeared on the show via video conference from his Florida home to promote The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary series focused on the last year of the 1990s Bulls dynasty that won six NBA titles in eight years.

"At the beginning of the season, it started when (general manager) Jerry Krause told (coach) Phil Jackson that he could go 82-0 and that he would never have a chance to come back," Jordan said. "Knowing that I had married him, and if he wasn't going to be the coach, then obviously he wasn't going to play."

"So Phil started the season by saying this was the last dance and we played it that way."

The series will premiere on April 20 on Netflix in the UK for five consecutive Sundays through May 17. There will be two one-hour episodes each of those nights.

Jordan said Thursday that after Jackson told the team it would be their last season together, the Bulls concentrated on completing the task of a second title & # 39; three mobs & # 39 ;.

Image:

Jordan Bulls big three Rodman and Pippen photographed during the 1998 NBA Finals



"He mentally tugged at you that this had to come to an end, but he also focused our focus on making sure we ended well," Jordan said. "As sad as it seemed at the beginning of the year, we try to rejoice and enjoy the year and end it the right way."

The documentary was originally scheduled to be released in June during the NBA Finals, but ESPN made the decision to expedite its release due to a lack of live sports programming due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Image:

Michael Jordan celebrates with the Larry O & # 39; Brien Trophy



The series has been billed to include never-before-seen images of that season, during which the team pursued its sixth championship.

But the documentary covers more than just the final season.

The documentary shows Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf and Jordan arguing about a foot injury he suffered during his second NBA season 1985-86.)

Jordan wanted to overcome the injury after doctors told the team there was a 90 percent chance that he would recover.

0:46



Michael Jordan set the single-game playoff record with a 63-point performance against the Boston Celtics



"I said to Michael, 'You're not thinking about the risk-reward ratio'," Reinsdorf said in the video broadcast by Good morning america. "If you had a terrible headache and I gave you a bottle of pills and nine of the pills would heal you and one of the pills would kill you, would you take a pill?"

Jordan replied that it depends on how (expletive) the headache is.

Reinsdorf finally won; Jordan lost 64 games that season before returning to the playoffs.

Jordan also talks about his time at the University of North Carolina, where he would write to his mother asking for money for postage so he could send her letters and pay her phone bill.

"Today is a little different," said Jordan. "I had a college phone bill that was $ 60 or less, but I only had $ 20 in my account. What people will learn, and my kids will laugh when they see it, is that we used postage stamps in those days. video you will see things that people have forgotten, that life was like that.

"We didn't have Instagram or Twitter, so you had to live life as it came. Spending time with friends and family, it wasn't the phone. I was there, and you wrote letters."

















7:13



Take a look at one of Michael Jordan's best games, his 55-point performance against the New York Knicks in March 1995.



Jordan spoke about his parents during the interview with Good morning america, saying they were the biggest influence on his life. He said he learned many valuable lessons from them, including the ability to learn from the negatives of life and turn them into positives.

He also praised his older brother Larry.

"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for my brother Larry," Jordan said. "Larry pushed me. We used to fight after every game. But through that fight someone like me came up. He's right next to me and supports me."

The series will also feature extensive profiles of Jackson and some of Jordan's key teammates, including Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, and Steve Kerr.

