Meghan Markle joined a zoom call to support a cause close to her heart

Meghan Markle it remains practically connected to the causes close to your heart.
To continue to show her support for survivors of the Grenfell Tower and Hubb Community Kitchen fire, the Duchess of Sussex joined five of the women in the charity group on a Zoom call, where she applauded her new initiative that will help people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Starting next week, Hubb Community Kitchen will launch a delivery service that will provide nearly 300 home-cooked meals for vulnerable members of their community.
"The spirit of Hubb Community Kitchen has always been caring for, giving back and helping those in need, initially in Grenfell and now across the UK," he told the women during their conversation. according to Harper's Bazaar royal editor Omid Scobie. "A home-cooked meal from one neighbor to another, when they need it most, is what the community is all about."
In recent years, Markle has worked closely with Hubb Community Kitchen, which was founded by victims of the devastating 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, and visited the kitchen multiple times. In 2018, it launched the Together: our community cookbook in collaboration with the organization to help raise money and keep the kitchen open longer.
"For two days a week, these women were able to cook and share their delicious recipes together. I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen. Like these women, I am passionate about food and cooking as a way to strengthen communities," Markle said in a promotional video for the cookbook. "So, I am proud to support this cookbook, Together, which features delicious recipes from the Hubb Community Kitchen women."
She continued, "The proceeds will allow the kitchen to remain open and prosper so that it can continue to transform lives and communities through the kitchen. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do."
To further assist those affected by the pandemic, Markle and Prince harry He helped distribute meals to those in need in Los Angeles with Project Angel Food, a nonprofit charity that prepares and delivers meals for those affected by the pandemic.
"They were very committed to everyone they met and asked them questions," said the executive director of Project Angel Food. Richard Ayoub he said to E! News. "They were completely down to earth and interested in helping our most vulnerable clients, people who have compromised the immune system and who are most likely to contract the coronavirus."
%MINIFYHTMLa582cdd0abe1a8ff717c0bf745d8374f12%%MINIFYHTMLa582cdd0abe1a8ff717c0bf745d8374f13%