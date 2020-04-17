Meghan Markle joined a zoom call to support a cause close to her heart

Meghan Markle it remains practically connected to the causes close to your heart.

To continue to show her support for survivors of the Grenfell Tower and Hubb Community Kitchen fire, the Duchess of Sussex joined five of the women in the charity group on a Zoom call, where she applauded her new initiative that will help people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Starting next week, Hubb Community Kitchen will launch a delivery service that will provide nearly 300 home-cooked meals for vulnerable members of their community.

"The spirit of Hubb Community Kitchen has always been caring for, giving back and helping those in need, initially in Grenfell and now across the UK," he told the women during their conversation. according to Harper's Bazaar royal editor Omid Scobie. "A home-cooked meal from one neighbor to another, when they need it most, is what the community is all about."