Megan Thee Stallion enters legal battle with her old record label

Megan Thee Stallion is heading to court, a new Hot New Hip Hop report revealed. The rapper is taking her old label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, to try the fraud allegations. 1501 CEO Carl Crawford asked to settle the lawsuit in a private arbitration that was later denied by the judge.

The record label's CEO argued that Megan had given up her right to resolve legal disputes between herself and the label when she signed a record deal.

Megan and her attorneys stated that the wording of the contract was so vague in the first place that there was no way to enforce any of its provisions. The judge agreed with Megan and her attorneys and denied Crawford's request to suspend the case. As a result, the legal dispute is directed to a public trial.

Megan filed a lawsuit against the label for allegedly using threats, intimidation, coercion and other scare tactics after signing a contract with a new label, Roc Nation. The rapper also claimed that the previous label had tried to prevent him from signing with another label and also attempted to sabotage his career.

He was later granted a temporary restraining order that was extended. Megan Thee Stallion launched her new project, SUGA, in March of this year. Despite this drawback in her successful career, Megan has continued to climb the ranks of the rap game.

Earlier this year, she appeared on the cover of Marie Claire's May issue. Memsor Kamarake dressed the 25-year-old artist and Micaiah Carter took the photos. Beyonce's make-up artist Sir John did the rapper's makeup and Kellon Deryk helped style her.

Charisse Van Horn reported on April 16 that Megan was preparing to celebrate her "Hot Girl Summer,quot;. It is currently her biggest song and features other great stars in the rap game, Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ ign.

Its rise in the industry came at a particularly turbulent time, considering that much of the western world is currently blocked. That said, however, its latest release, SUGA, has continued to climb the charts since it fell in March 2020.



