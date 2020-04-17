Meet Sabrina Ionescu, from her stellar career in Oregon to Kobe Bryant's friendship

All eyes are on Sabrina Ionescu this week as she prepares to be the likely No. 1 pick in the WNBA 2020 Draft. Ionescu is in that position thanks to her incredible talent, along with an equally impressive career in Oregon, which It has led her to befriend some of the best basketball players in the game.

Before the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) canceled major sporting events around the world, including the NCAA Women's Tournament, Ionescu sought to lead the projected 1-seed Ducks for the national championship, just four years from the Tournament National Women's Invitation.

Ionescu could very well have done just that; she is the NCAA all-time leader in career double triples and the all-time assist leader for the Pac-12 Conference. Ionescu won the Naismith and Wade trophies, in addition to her second consecutive Wood Award, as the best female college basketball player for the 2019-20 season. She was also named National Player of the Year by the Associated Press, USBWA, and ESPN.

Here is everything you need to know about Ionescu's career in Oregon as he takes his game to the next level:

Sabrina Ionescu Oregon statistics

On February 24, 2020, In the Ducks' 74-66 victory at No. 4 Stanford, Ionescu became the first NCAA player (male or female) to achieve 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds in one race.

Ionescu had previously passed the 2,000-point and 1,000-assist milestones, but entered the game nine rebounds below 1,000. With 1:50 remaining in the third quarter, she made history.

Oregon Ionescu career statistics

Games played / started 142/142 Minutes per game 34.6 Field goals / attempts (pct.) 905/1991 (.455) 3 pointers / attempts (pct.) 329/799 (.422) Free throws / attempts (pct.) 423/497 (.851) Rebounds 1,040 Assists 1,091 Blocks 38 Steals 207 Score (per game) 2,562 (18.0)

Sabrina Ionescu Oregon Highlights

Ionescu's 2,000-1,000-1,000 mark may be his most notable recent highlight, but he has enjoyed it much more during his four-year career at Eugene.

The season before Ionescu's arrival, the Ducks' home attendance average was 1,501. For its second season, it had increased to more than 4,200; In his junior season, that average jumped to 7,148. Wherever you go, Ionescu increases attendance, even on the go. When the Ducks visited Washington during their junior season, the crowd was 3,000 more than the Huskies drawn two nights earlier against the State of Oregon.

Ionescu helped lead the Ducks to 23 wins as a freshman in 2016-17; That mark improved to 33, 33, and 31 in his sophomore, junior, and senior seasons, respectively. The team also achieved Elite Eight in each of their first three seasons, including the Final Four in 2019.

Because she would be 22 years old by the end of 2019, Ionescu was eligible to testify for the 2019 WNBA Draft, where it would likely have been one of the best choices. Instead, Ionescu decided to return to Oregon for his senior year, saying in "The Players & # 39; Tribune,quot; that he would return to his senior year to attend "unfinished business," meaning an Oregon national championship. She wrote the open letter the day after Oregon lost to Baylor in the Final Four.

With her leading the way, Oregon also won the Pac-12 regular season titles in 2018, & # 39; 19 and & # 39; 20 and the Pac-12 Tournament in 2018 and & # 39; 20. Here are some featured packages from the famous Ionescu race in Oregon:

2020 Pac-12 Championship Highlights

Highlights of the 2019 NCAA Tournament

Highlights of the 2018 NCAA Tournament

Highlights of the 2018 Pac-12 Championship

2016-17 Highlights

Sabrina Ionescu height

Ionescu is 5-11, 3 inches taller than the average WNBA guard (5-8).

Sabrina Ionescu-Kobe Bryant friendship

Ionescu became the first player to reach the historic 2,000-1,000-1,000 mark on one of the most difficult days of his life, after speaking at the celebration of Kobe Bryant's life that morning.

Bryant invested in the future of women's basketball, and he and Ionescu came together through their shared interest in the sport. Ionescu considered him a mentor and friend, and even helped train his daughter, Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant. Ionescu said it was special for her to reach that milestone on February 24 (2/24) in honor of Kobe and Gigi: Gianna Bryant was No. 2 and Kobe Bryant was No. 24 for half of her career.

"That was for him," said Ionescu. "Doing it on 02/24/20 is huge. We had talked about that in the preseason. I really can't put it into words. He's looking down and very proud of me and really happy for this moment with my team."

Ionescu also secured his 26th triple-double in the fourth quarter when Oregon clinched the Pac-12 regular season title with a 74-66 victory over Stanford. Ionescu finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

Bay area for life

Ionescu grew up in Walnut Creek, California, 30 minutes from where the Warriors play at Oracle Arena. When Oregon played Cal in February, Steph Curry took her daughters to watch their first women's basketball game.

Ionescu has attended Warriors games for years and befriended Curry; While he doesn't know if his daughters will play basketball, he still sees Ionescu as a role model for them.

"It's amazing to see what she's doing of herself," Curry told ESPN after the game, a 93-61 victory for the Ducks. "And it's amazing what she's done on the court. How that transformed attention and awareness of where the women's game is. The sight test when you see her on the floor. Statistics, they mean a lot. But when you start looking at someone and see the passion that she brings is in her eyes.

"The competitive nature it has, you can't teach that."

How to pronounce the name of Sabrina Ionescu

Ionescu's name, which is Romanian, has caused some confusion regarding its pronunciation. People won't be wrong about their last name for long if their meteoric rise continues.

Repeat after us: YO-ness-coo.

It should be noted that Ionescu is the daughter of Romanian immigrants. Her father Dan Ionescu left Romania during the 1989 revolution and sought asylum in the United States. He ended up owning a limousine service in Northern California, where he had chosen to settle due to several members of the extended family in that area. Sabrina and her brother are "quite fluent,quot; in Romanian. Speaking of which. …

Sabrina Ionescu Eddy's twin also plays for Oregon

Ionescu has a twin brother, Eddy, who also plays basketball in Oregon. They have jokingly been compared to "(Steph) Curry and Klay (Thompson)", with Ionescu as Curry. Ionescu is older by 18 minutes, and they have been very competitive since childhood. When he was younger, Ionescu played on a club team and completed Eddy's men's team when necessary.

Ionescu admitted to the Washington Post that she is a "natural scorer," but the development of the rest of her game came from playing alongside older boys and girls.

"When I was younger, I always played with the boys, and I had to find ways to get the ball, because they never wanted to pass me," Ionescu said in an interview. "So I thought if I could bounce, I would be able to get the ball myself. Then as for the pass, when I was in sixth grade playing with the eighth grade team, it was obviously much shorter, thinner, smaller than They were. He'd just have to find ways to impact the game in addition to shooting or scoring, and that was passing. "

At Ionescu High School, there weren't enough players to form a girls team. When he asked to play on the children's team, he was denied.

“My high school said that I should be playing with dolls. Seriously, word for word, ”Ionescu told the Post. "It's funny now. I wish I could go back and tell those people that they were wrong."