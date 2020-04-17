McDonald & # 39; s issues formal apology after Chinese location issued blacks ban sign

# Roommates, earlier this month many were outraged when a local McDonald's in China posted a sign banning black customers from entering. Finally tackling the uproar, McDonald's has officially issued a formal apology about the blatant racism of the location.

@NBCNews reports that a McDonald's in China was cause for outrage and protest when customers noticed a sign in the store saying "Black people are not allowed in." In a viral video of the location, the sign is identified as being affixed to a McDonald's in Guangzhou, located in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong.

The restaurant has been temporarily closed to "further educate managers and employees about our values, which includes serving all members of the communities in which we operate," McDonald’s said. The company also issued an apology, saying the racist sign "is not representative of our inclusive values."

Racial tensions between Africans and Guangzhou residents have been escalating since Chinese officials recently warned of the increasing number of cases of imported coronaviruses allegedly caused by Africans. Hundreds of Africans in Guangzhou have been forced to quarantine for 14 days, evicted from their homes, and denied services in restaurants and hotels, according to several reports of Africans currently in the city.

Ironically, Guangzhou has one of the largest African communities in China and serves as an industrial hub for African merchants who mainly have short-term business visas, traveling to China several times a year.

Things have gotten so out of hand that in a statement titled "Discrimination Against African Americans in Guangzhou," the United States Consulate General advised African Americans "to avoid the Guangzhou metropolitan area until further notice."

