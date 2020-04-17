Mark Johnston confirms positive coronavirus test | Racing News

Middleham's trainer Mark Johnston revealed that he is isolating after contracting coronavirus.

The record driver said it began isolating last week and that a test on Wednesday confirmed it had Covid-19.

In an interview with www.horseracingplanet.com, Johnston, 60, said: "I really did not want advertising because I did not want to make a meal. I have been isolated since last Tuesday, but other people are much worse than me; other people have bigger problems, so you don't want to exploit it.

"It started with a cough and I tried to minimize it. I really didn't think I had it, but after four days my temperature was off the scale and I had no choice but to accept it."

"I did one of those tests that you have to pay for. We were pretty sure, but yesterday we got the result."

He added: "The hospital is the last place I wanted to go given what you see on the news. I have had an online consultation and the doctor tells you that while you continue to breathe well, stay home and don't go. Go to the hospital, so that's what I'm working on. "