Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley meet to promote the first restart of Saved by the Bell

Fans of early 90s teen comedy Saved by the Bell They will have to wait a bit longer than expected for the restart on NBCUniversal's new streaming service, Peacock, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. But they were shocked this week when Peacock's official Twitter account released the first teaser for the rebirth that featured original stars Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater) and Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano).

It's been almost 30 years since Slater and Jessie wandered the halls of Bayside High School as students, but they don't look much different when reflecting on their high school days in the opening moments of the new trailer.

Time is over! Who's psyched up to see the first #Saved by the Bell puzzle!? Check out this flock of first looks from #PeacockTV original broadcasts soon. Threaded for your viewing pleasure! pic.twitter.com/XdIZ7BN9tV – Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020

"Do you remember how much fun high school used to be?" Slater, who is now Bayside's gym teacher, asks Jessie, and she responds, "Can you believe it was 30 years ago?"

According to the series description, the reboot is currently taking place and Zack Morris (Mark Paul-Gosselaar) is now the Governor of California. After the closure of several low-income high schools, Governor Morris proposes that students affected by the closure of schools should go to the highest performing schools in the state, including Bayside.

The program's official logline states that the measure gives "the underprivileged Bayside children a much-needed and hilarious dose of reality."

Neither Gosselaar nor Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski) appeared in the trailer even though they are part of the series, but their son did. Mac Morris is played by Mitchell Hoog and Jessie's son Jamie Spano is played by Belmont Cameli. Towards the end of the trailer, Slater explains to both boys that he went after his two mothers when he was in high school.

"When I was in high school, I used to constantly fight my best friend over a sexy girl. That was actually your dad, your mom!" Slater tells Mac. "Then I found this other girl that I really liked, and I started connecting with her."

Then Slater turns to Jamie and says, "Oh wait, that was your mother."

The new series will also introduce fans to plenty of new faces at Bayside, including Josie Totah, Haskiri Velazquez, Dexter Darden, and Alycia Pascual-Pena.

Peacock is slated to launch on July 15, and the Saved by the Bell The reboot was supposed to be released that same day. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, production of the series stopped in March, making it unclear when it will be released.



