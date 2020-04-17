Man suspected of murder Drew Carey's ex-fiance pleads not guilty

Instagram

Gareth Pursehouse, who dated family therapist Amie Harwick prior to his apparent murder, pleaded not guilty after his arrest in connection with his death.

Ex's boyfriend Amie harwick, ex-fiancée of Drew Carey and famous family therapist, he pleaded not guilty to his murder.

Harwick, 38, died after being thrown onto the third-floor balcony of her Hollywood Hills apartment in February 2020, and an autopsy determined that she had been strangled first, with ex Gareth Pursehouse The main suspect.

The 42-year-old man was charged with one count of first-degree murder and burglary, with the special circumstances charge of lurking, prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

He was released on $ 2 million bail before being arrested again in connection with the death, and could face the death penalty on the lie-pending charge. Prosecutors said the decision on whether or not to pursue capital punishment would be made later.

Pursehouse, who was the subject of an expired restraining order against Harwick, was ordered to return to court on June 24.

Carey briefly engaged to Harwick in 2018 and recalled her belated love in a specially recorded message aired on top of her prerecorded weekly radio show shortly after her death.

In the moving tribute, Carey, who canceled two weeks of his "The price is ok"A game show to mourn his ex, he called Harwick a" beautiful and funny "person, with whom he was" so in love. "