Louis Theroux's Mindhouse Signs First Agreement with BBC Studios – Deadline

One of Louis Theroux's first acts since leaving the BBC last year is to sign a first-sight deal with the BBC.

The Up News Info revealed last October that British documentary maker creator had created Mindhouse Productions, and now the company has announced that it will use BBC Studios as its exclusive distribution partner for the next two years in exchange for development funds.

Theroux established Mindhouse with executive producer Arron Fellows and his wife, television director Nancy Strang. In doing so, he ended a contractual relationship with the BBC that spanned more than two decades.

Mindhouse aims to make documentaries that invite reflection with and without Theroux in front of the camera. Strang will oversee development, while the company has recruited Sophie Ardern from October Films as production manager.

"For me, this is a dream come true for a long time," Theroux said. “The idea is to tell stories with nuances, compassion and fun. I'll feature some Mindhouse-commissioned shows, but for others I'll have an off-camera role. And that, for me, is the most exciting part of this new company: the idea of ​​forming a team and putting on screen a series of different voices and new talents. ”

The colleagues added: “Louis and I have worked together for almost three years and our goal has been to use intelligence and humor to explore complex issues. By founding Mindhouse, our ambition is to build on that trajectory and cultivate new talents for making movies. ”

BBC Studios Creative Director Mark Linsey said Mindhouse's founders have a history of making programs "bold, distinctive and popular," while Strand added that the deal at first glance shows that BBC Studios has "confidence in our ability. to deliver engaging content. " outside of Louis's own projects. "

Theroux got his break on television through Bowling For Columbine director Michael Moore in Tv nation and I was alone for the first time with the BBC in Louis Theroux's Strange Weekends in 1998.