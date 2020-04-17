Look left, turn right … jump! The islands offer remote tourism

LONDON – Would you like to be able to travel to a distant island during the confinement? The Faroe Islands are offering remote tourism, where web users can control a real-life tourist guide to tour the picturesque volcanic cities and islands of the remote archipelago.

The innovation is intended to sustain global interest in the North Atlantic islands, which have recently become more dependent on tourism revenue. And it could help people locked up around the world expand their horizons beyond the walls of their apartments.

“If you ask them to go left, they go left. If you ask them to jump, they jump. If you ask them to run, they run, ”said tourism board spokesman Levi Hanssen.

"You are directing this person and deciding what you want to see and where you want him to go."

Using helmeted cameras, local guides provide feedback to web audiences remotely, guiding them through semi-autonomous Danish territory, which has had fewer than 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths.

About 50,000 people joined the first four-hour tours, which are offered free of charge, Hanssen said. Most viewers were trying to get one of the one-minute slots to control the guide, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The tours started on Wednesday and will run until at least April 25. They are transmitted over the Internet on a website of the tourist office and on their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Online tours carry new risks, says Hanssen. On one trip, a web user tried to make the guide jump into the ocean, but stopped in time.

"It is very surreal to know that you are walking through the Faroe Islands being controlled by someone on their couch or even in the bathroom." Who knows where they are, "he said.

Previous tours have visited the second largest city in the territory, Klaksvik, and other picturesque places. There are plans for a kayak excursion, a horseback ride, and more.

"We are going to try to see if we can get on a helicopter and see if we can get people to lead a pilot," said Hanssen.

The Faroe Islands are a rocky volcanic archipelago of 18 islands that is home to 50,000 people, most of whom live in the capital Torshavn.

Fishing and aquaculture are traditional industries, but tourism has been growing for the past five years, with around 120,000 people visiting in 2019. The tourism industry stopped after authorities urged travelers not to come until at least on May 1. The project is a way to help the industry recover after the pandemic ends.

"The idea is to whet people's appetites and make them want to come and experience this in real life," said Hanssen.