Look back at Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter's whirlwind romance

Almost a year ago Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn CarterThe whirlwind of romance hit the world like a wrecking ball, and we still can't stop talking about it.

It takes place shortly after both parties announced that they were separating from their ex Liam Hemsworth and Brody jenner, the singer of "Slide Away,quot; and The hills: new beginnings The first star sparked romance rumors in August 2019 when they were photographed kissing while on vacation in Italy. From there, the couple's relationship began to heat up as they continued to show off their love while they were together.

Then a month later, E! News learned that Miley had ended things with Kaitlynn. "When they first got together, it was kind of fun and informal, but it ended up becoming a lot and there were great emotions," a source told E! News in September. "It went from 0 to 60 and she wanted to slow down. It was unexpected to end things so abruptly, but it had to be done. She just got out of her marriage and Miley felt that she and Kaitlynn were carried away." "