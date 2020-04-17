Look back at Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter's whirlwind romance

Almost a year ago Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn CarterThe whirlwind of romance hit the world like a wrecking ball, and we still can't stop talking about it.
It takes place shortly after both parties announced that they were separating from their ex Liam Hemsworth and Brody jenner, the singer of "Slide Away,quot; and The hills: new beginnings The first star sparked romance rumors in August 2019 when they were photographed kissing while on vacation in Italy. From there, the couple's relationship began to heat up as they continued to show off their love while they were together.
Then a month later, E! News learned that Miley had ended things with Kaitlynn. "When they first got together, it was kind of fun and informal, but it ended up becoming a lot and there were great emotions," a source told E! News in September. "It went from 0 to 60 and she wanted to slow down. It was unexpected to end things so abruptly, but it had to be done. She just got out of her marriage and Miley felt that she and Kaitlynn were carried away." "
In the months after their separation, Kaitlynn has dealt with the brief relationship between her and Miley. Write a sincere essay for Elle In November, he recalled falling in love with the "Mother & # 39; s Daughter,quot; singer and spoke about her sexuality.
"Last July, I went on vacation with a friend; the next thing I knew, I was in love with her," she wrote. "Until that trip, it had never occurred to me that I was capable of loving a woman as I loved her. But after reflecting on my romantic story, I realized that I had never had a & # 39; type & # 39 ; ".
And recently, she spoke to The hills alum Whitney Harbor about his breakup, telling his co-star that he received a "wake up call,quot; after struggling to come to terms with the consequences of his summer adventure.
Check out the biggest moments of Miley and Kaitlynn's breakneck romance below:
Early August 2019: Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner Split
ME! News learns that the Hills: new beginnings the couple has resigned, one year after they had a non-binding marriage ceremony in Indonesia.
Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic
Mid-August 2019: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Split
Dozens of fan hearts break when it is revealed that the fan's favorite couple has quit after less than a year of marriage, after a 10-year on-off relationship. The actor spends time with his family in his native Australia after the breakup.
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Mid-August 2019: the kiss that launched thousands of rumors
Miley and Kaitlynn are photographed kissing and hugging in a bikini while on vacation with the singer's sister. Brandi Cyrus and friends.
Instagram / Kaitlynn Carter
Mid-August 2019: Instagram fun
Miley and Kaitlynn post Instagram videos of themselves dancing together during their girls' trip to Italy.
RCA Records
Mid-August 2019: Miley & # 39; s Breakup Song
The singer releases another song that is believed to be about her recent separation from Liam Hemsworth, "To slide." One of his greatest hits, "Wrecking Ball," is believed to be a previous separation from him.
BACKGRID
Mid-August 2019: lunch with mom
Miley and Kaitlynn have lunch with the singer's mother, Tish Cyrus, In Los Angeles.
Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, and Joe Schildhorn / BFA.com
End of August 2019: Liam Hemsworth files for divorce
The actor presents documents to make his separation from Miley official.
DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
End of August 2019: more PDAs
The two are seen holding hands when they arrive around 1 a.m. at the Up & Down nightclub in New York City after the MTV VMA 2019, holding hands. Twenty minutes later, Kaitlynn's ex Brody jenner He arrives and hangs out with his new girlfriend, Jose Canseco. He and Kaitlynn don't see each other interacting.
IXOLA / BACKGRID
Early September 2019: lunch with mom again
Miley and Kaitlynn have lunch with the singer's mother again, Tish Cyrus, in Los Angeles, over Labor Day weekend.
@JosiahWPhotos / BACKGRID
Mid-September 2019: Twinning during NYFW
The two leave the Greenwich Hotel in New York City and head to dinner during New York Fashion Week to coordinate black outfits.
RIWE / BACKGRID
Mid-September 2019: twinning again
The two are seen wearing black shirts and blue jeans as they walk together in Los Angeles with their arms embraced.
