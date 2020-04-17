Lockheed Martin trained the 1,000th pilot for the F-35 program – Defense Blog

Lockheed Martin has reported that he trained the 1,000th pilot and the 9,000th maintainer for the F-35 Lightning II program.

"These milestones are a testament to the maturity and capacity of the F-35 global training company," said Chauncey McIntosh, Lockheed Martin, vice president of F-35 Training and Logistics. "Our mission is to produce world-class pilots and maintainers worldwide."

The F-35 introduces new ways to employ tactically and requires pilots to master new skills. Pilots train for a wide range of air-to-air, air-to-ground, and electronic warfare missions in the simulator.

The fidelity of the Full Mission Simulators currently allows almost half of the initial training flights to take place virtually. The program includes academics powered by technology, flights in the full mission simulator and live flights on the plane.

Lockheed Martin provides F-35 pilots with the training they need to fly safely and safely to carry out their missions, the first time and always.

Behind each pilot's mission are the maintainers who make it possible. These men and women repair, inspect, and modify the aircraft to ensure safe and effective operation during flight operations. They are trusted advisers and analysts who collect flight data to make informed decisions that let F-35 pilots know that their plane is fit to fly.

Due to the computing power of the aircraft, F-35 maintainers must bring a high level of technical expertise to their jobs. Maintainers rotate from the classroom to training devices to develop a deep understanding of the F-35 weapon system.

The combination of simulation and online flight training varies according to the maintenance specialty. Currently in all disciplines, 70 percent of training occurs during computer-based courses and hands-on simulator exercises.

Aircraft readiness also benefits from simulation-based training, as some training tasks are intrusive, such as removing and replacing components, and can render an aircraft incapable of mission until training is complete. In this regard, virtual training preserves the readiness of the aircraft and produces a warrior who is ready to support the mission of the unit sooner.

More than 9,000 maintainers and 1,000 pilots have graduated from the F-35 Training System to date. Thirteen military services and 10 nations are currently training: the US Air Force. The US, Navy and Marine Corps, Royal United Kingdom Air Force and Royal Navy, Australia, Denmark, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway and South Korea.

"This program will continue to grow as more foreign military sales customers worldwide purchase the F-35," said F-35 Training Operations Manager David "Sly,quot; Fox. "The key to success for our Training systems is to continue observing the technological advances that will allow us to efficiently update our training capacity to reflect the greater capabilities of the F-35 air vehicle ".

Lockheed Martin is now working to connect F-35 Full Mission Simulators to a series of military training networks at the USAF School of Arms this year, allowing F-35 pilots to train through locations and with other platforms. . This distributed mission training (DMT) capability for the F-35 creates interoperability across military platforms for continuation training and heavy-duty exercises, all while presenting a training environment while fighting.