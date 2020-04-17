Locate Open Grocery Stores: How To Locate Open Grocery Stores And Pharmacies During Closing

The entire country is closed until May 3. For many people, it is important to know which is the closest grocery store or pharmacy available and operational during the closing period.

A new service called Covid Maps has been launched that allows people to locate the closest pharmacies, supermarkets and ATMs. Covid Maps is a multi-source service that relies on user feedback to gather information on the availability of essential services in a particular location.



In addition to this, the app also allows users to add a new store, report on the sanitation process, available stock, and other details about the nearby store.

So if you want to check which is the closest grocery store or pharmacy open near you, follow our step by step guide.

one) Open & # 39; https: //covidmaps.in/' on your smartphone or PC



two) Click on the search bar at the top positioned just above the map



3) Enter your location details or tap the location button from the right



4) Allow, access website location and search



5) It will list all the stores available near you.



6) Here you can consult the necessary information, such as office hours, the crowd and more



Now, as already mentioned, it is a multi-source service, people need to enter details on this website and keep in mind that if a store has not been included on the site, it will not appear in the result. So if you want to add a store, ATM, or pharmacy near you to help others, follow the steps below.



one) Click the Add Store button



two) Click Select Location and enter location details such as store address, category, opening / closing time, security information, etc.

