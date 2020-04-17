Live stock market monitoring during the coronavirus pandemic

Stocks rise as investors recover from the idea of reopening the economy.
Shares in the United States rose on Friday, with efforts to reopen the economy as players and investors without flinching from more data showing the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.
The gains came after President Trump told governors Thursday that they could start reopening business in their states before or before May 1, and Boeing – One of the largest manufacturers in the country – said it planned to bring some 27,000 employees back to work in Washington state to resume production of aircraft.
The announcement is the first large-scale resumption of business activity by a U.S. corporation since the coronavirus outbreak forced companies and government officials to shut down nonessential work. Boeing shares rose 11 percent on Friday.
The S,amp;P 500 rose nearly 2 percent at noon. European markets were also trading 3-4 percent higher after an optimistic day in Asia.
After global stock markets plunged earlier this year, they have rebounded since the end of March, as investors have routinely examined evidence of the damage caused by requests to stay home and close businesses, and instead they focused on hopes of eventual recovery.
On Friday, the rally came after China reported that its economy, the second largest in the world after that of the United States, contracted for the first time in decades. And data on car sales in Europe showed they collapsed.
Some also saw hopeful signs in a STAT medical news website report that a drug from Gilead Sciences It showed early, and so far unproven, promise in the fight against the coronavirus. According to STAT, the antiviral drug remdesivir has helped patients with severe symptoms recover quickly in a clinical trial at a Chicago hospital.
Still, without data from rigorous trials with control groups, it's impossible to know how effective the drug really is. The National Institutes of Health is conducting a trial in which patients receive remdesivir or a placebo. The results will be known in a few weeks.
Two weeks ago, Gilead altered two of his tests halfway. It increased the size of a study of patients with severe disease from 400 patients to 2,400 and increased the size of a study of patients with moderate disease from 600 to 1,600 patients, movements that could allow the company to detect subtle effects if the drug were not doing a substantial difference in results.
In February, Uber said it expected to generate revenue of $ 16 billion to $ 17 billion this year. On Thursday, the company said it could no longer forecast what will happen.
Lyft has yet to make a similar announcement, but there is no reason to think it is facing a different fate.
Withdrawal of aggregate credit and debit card purchases Millions of American consumers, for example, analytics firm Second Measure found that Uber travel spending fell about 83 percent in March. And the Gridwise earnings tracking service, using data collected from more than 30,000 drivers across the country, found that average hourly earnings for drivers fell 36 percent from the beginning of March to the middle of the month. In late March, wages began to recover slightly, but were still down 24 percent.
So how are companies dealing with depression? For now, the strategy seems to be: wait and deliver food, as many as possible.
Uber's money-losing food delivery service, Uber Eats, likely topped Uber's transportation business in sales in mid-March and jumped about 27 percent during the month, according to Second Measure.
Although Lyft did not have a food delivery business prior to the pandemic, it created a temporary one to deliver meals and groceries to students and seniors. And on Wednesday, Lyft expanded the program to 11 major cities, including Atlanta, Houston, San Francisco, and Seattle.
Since the coronavirus outbreak came to the United States, Amazon, a company based on the promise that people will always want more items, faster, has He struggled to respond to an increase in orders. Sometimes the products are in stock. Sometimes they are not. Its popular page with Deals of the Day, once a featured feature, has been buried. The company is even trying to reduce demand.
For consumers, the changes have created confusion just as people have turned to online shopping more than ever to protect themselves from the virus. The company tells customers that some products will arrive in weeks, rather than hours or days. And the feeling of endless generosity on the site has eroded.
"It's almost like a run in the bank, when there is a rumor that you can't get your money out and everyone runs to the ATM," said Guru Hariharan, whose company, CommerceIQ, advises big consumer brands with their Amazon business. .
In the last decade, many more workers than they are eligible for Social Security they have been waiting to file, often substantially increasing their annual lifetime benefits.
But impressive job losses in the pandemic-induced economic crisis could halt this trend, as unemployed older workers without substantial savings are suddenly struggling to cover living expenses.
Even in good times, there is no simple, one-size-fits-all answer when it comes to scheduling a claim: your longevity, savings, and any other pension income are important factors. The decision is now complicated by highly uncertain prospects for the economy, jobs and financial markets.
But even if you need Social Security income right away, you may have options worth considering that can increase lifetime benefits. Our retired columnist Mark Miller guides you through the key questions to consider.
China's National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday morning that the country's economic output contracted by 6.8 percent from January to March compared to the same period last year. It is the first economic contraction recognized in official statistics since 1976, when the country was in the last days of the Cultural Revolution, a national spasm of urban violence and torture.
The dialed numbers reflect China's dramatic efforts to eradicate the coronavirus, which included the closure of most factories and offices in January and February, as the outbreak sickened tens of thousands of people.
They also illustrate how difficult it will be to recover the world economy.
China is trying to restart its vast $ 14 trillion economy, an effort that could give the rest of the world a much-needed injection in the arm. But the spread of the virus to Europe and the United States has dramatically reduced global appetite for products from China. That could lead to factory closings and worker licenses.
Coronavirus-related frauds include businesses selling intravenous drops of vitamin C to "boost immunity,quot; to the virus, websites offering masks that never arrive, and even reports of false visits. test sites, where imposters rubbed people's cheeks in exchange for cash.
Here are some questions and answers about coronavirus-related fraud:
How can I protect myself from coronavirus fraud?
First, understand that there are currently no F.D.A.approved vaccines or treatments. for the coronavirus, said Noah Joshua Phillips, an F.T.C. notary. That will hopefully change, but you're unlikely to hear it first through a grim robocall. The best thing to do if you receive a suspicious call is to hang up, he said.
What if I wait for a stimulus payment from the government?
Most people do not have to do anything to get their economic stimulus payments, which the government is issuing to help people facing money problems due to the virus. Those payments will be deposited into your bank account automatically, the I.R.S. said.
"The I.R.S. is not going to call you to ask you to verify or provide your financial information,quot; so you can receive your payment faster, "agency chief Chuck Rettig said in a statement this month.
I saw a report on social media about virus fraud that occurs door to door. Is this true?
Agencies like F.B.I. have issued Public warnings about people selling fake virus test kits and "unapproved treatments,quot; on "door-to-door visits." The Department of Health and Human Services inspector general also warned that "scammers,quot; go door to door offering Covid-19 tests in exchange for personal details, such as Medicare information.
New data on Friday gave the first concrete indication of how severely European carmakers were affected by coronavirus blockades, and it was as bad as feared.
New car registrations in the European Union fell 55 percent last month compared to the previous year, the European Association of Automobile Manufacturers said, as dealerships closed their doors and buyers were trapped in their homes. Owners registered 570,000 new cars during the month, down from 1.3 million in March 2019.
Sales almost evaporated in Italy, the European country that closed earlier, falling 85 percent. Spain and France also suffered falls of around 70 percent.
Car manufacturers that depend on southern Europe for sales were also the worst hit. Fiat Chrysler's sales plummeted 77 percent. PSA, whose brands include Peugeot, Citroën and Opel, suffered a 68 percent drop in sales.
German automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen fared marginally better, with declines of less than 50 percent.
Bill Gates is the latest target of false right-wing conspiracy theories about the coronavirus.
In a 2015 speech, Bill Gates warned that the greatest risk to humanity was not nuclear war but an infectious virus that could threaten the lives of millions of people.
That speech has resurfaced in recent weeks with 25 million new views on YouTube, but not in the way that Mr. Gates probably intended.
Anti-vaccinators, members of the QAnon conspiracy group and right-wing experts have seized on the video as evidence that one of the world's richest men planned to use a pandemic to wrest control of the global health system. Gates, 64, a Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist, has now become the star of an explosion of conspiracy theories about the coronavirus outbreak. In posts on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, he is falsely portrayed as the creator of the virus, as a vaccine speculator, and as part of a cruel plot to use the disease to sacrifice or monitor the world's population.
Wild claims have gained steam with conservative pundits like Laura Ingraham and anti-vaccinators like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as Gates has become a vocal counterweight to President Trump about the coronavirus. For weeks, Gates has appeared on television, on opinion pages and on Reddit forums calling for home stay policies, expanded testing, and vaccine development. And without naming Trump, he has criticized the president's policies, including this week's decision to cut funds for the World Health Organization.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
Walmart said he had hired 150,000 workers since March 19, and promised to hire 50,000 more. The retailer said it had received more than a million applications since its initial hiring announcement. The new workers will be hired temporarily, Walmart said, adding that many had been fired from other companies and were looking to close the gap until they returned to their original jobs.
The organizers behind San Diego Comic Con, the annual celebration of pop culture, announced on Friday that the event was canceled, the first time in its 50-year history. Fans who bought badges can request a refund or transfer their badges to next year's event.
Ford Motor He said he expected to report a loss of $ 2 billion for the first quarter, in revenue of $ 34 billion. The announcement came in a regulatory filing ahead of a full quarterly report on April 28. The automaker said earlier this week that its first-quarter wholesale volume was down 21 percent from a year earlier, mainly due to the impact of the outbreak on production and demand. He said last month that he was suspending his dividend and any share buybacks.
General Energy & # 39;s aviation leasing division said it was canceling 69 requests for BoeingThe troubled 737 Max jet, which has been on the ground for more than a year after two fatal accidents. Boeing received 150 Max order cancellations last month. In the first quarter, you received four times more order cancellations than new orders.
Procter & Gamble, the consumer products giant, reported a huge increase in sales for the quarter as consumers stocked up on paper towels, toilet paper and diapers. P,amp;G reported that organic net sales increased five percent to $ 17.2 billion. The company said increased shipments in North America and parts of Europe offset the declines in some Asian markets.
AmazonAcquisition of Deliveroo, a food delivery service, received preliminary approval from the British Competition and Markets Authority. The regulator said it would allow the deal to progress because Deliveroo's failure could be even more damaging to competition in the market.
