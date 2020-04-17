Live stock market monitoring during the coronavirus pandemic

Stocks rise as investors recover from the idea of ​​reopening the economy.

Shares in the United States rose on Friday, with efforts to reopen the economy as players and investors without flinching from more data showing the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

The gains came after President Trump told governors Thursday that they could start reopening business in their states before or before May 1, and Boeing – One of the largest manufacturers in the country – said it planned to bring some 27,000 employees back to work in Washington state to resume production of aircraft.

The announcement is the first large-scale resumption of business activity by a U.S. corporation since the coronavirus outbreak forced companies and government officials to shut down nonessential work. Boeing shares rose 11 percent on Friday.

The S,amp;P 500 rose nearly 2 percent at noon. European markets were also trading 3-4 percent higher after an optimistic day in Asia.