Lindsay Lohan finds life in Dubai during Covid-19 lockdown very challenging

The actress from 'Mean Girls' reveals that he is struggling with life in the UAE during the coronavirus pandemic due to strict blocking rules.

Lindsay Lohan he is doing his best to survive in Dubai amid strict self-quarantine orders.

The New York native, who has called the United Arab Emirates home for the past six years, admits that it has been difficult to obtain the supplies she needs amid the region's severe restrictions on coronavirus blockade.

"It is very strict here," he explained during a video chat with David Spade for your "Turn off the lights"Show". You're not allowed out, they take it very seriously. "

& # 39; & # 39; Only one person can leave the house at a time. If you don't have a reason or are not approved for a grocery store permit, they find you without gloves or mask, or you exceed 90 minutes (can be reprimanded) & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Lindsay, who was planning to tour the United States to promote her new song "Back to Me" when the closing began, spends her time between her native New York and the Middle East, but can't see herself returning to the States Permanently united. time soon

"I live here (in Dubai), yes, I have been here for about six years. But I go to New York a lot to see my family … and I was in London before this," he shared. "I haven't been to Los Angeles in over 10 years. The paparazzi definitely scared me a lot (in Los Angeles), but I have had no real reason to (come back) recently."

Lindsay claims that if she ever returned to Los Angeles, it would be for good reason, like filming a sequel to her hit teen comedy. "Bad Girls"." I was really excited to do that, "she said.