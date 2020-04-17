Lil Uzi Vert seems to laugh sarcastically at Playboi Carti's new song

Twitter / Instagram

This comes after the Philly rapper blatantly calls the song & # 39; Just Meh & # 39; on Twitter as soon as it launched, in addition to antics his longtime collaborator for his tweet.

Playboi Carti He is set to release his highly anticipated album "Whole Lotta Red" soon, but before that happens, he invited fans to a new single titled "@ MEH" on Thursday, April 16. The responses were quite varied, and among critics were Carti's supposed enemy Lil Uzi Vert.

Uzi seemed to react sarcastically to Carti's new song in a recent post on her Twitter account on Friday, April 17. He's been doing something to make fun of Carti. That included laughing at a good review of "@ MEH" from Maaly raw, who praised the song by tweeting, "New Carti S ** t Slap". Apparently thinking it was ridiculous, Uzi replied to the tweet with a single emoji that was laughing and crying.

Lil Uzi Vert laughed at the new Playboi Carti song.

This comes after Uzi blatantly called the song "Just Meh" as soon as it was released. The Philly rapper also slapped Carti for his tweet when he announced the release date for his new album. "Monday," so Carti wrote on his account. Soon after, Uzi followed with exactly the same message on his own page.

Uzi also hinted that he would sabotage Carti's next album. "As soon as he drops, I'll fall again," he said.

The entire matter between Uzi and Carti surprisingly confused fans, who were wondering if the fight between Uzi and his former collaborator was real or if they were playing. "ARE CARTI AND UZI BARKING OR COLLABORATING? I NEED ANSWERS," asked a frustrated fan.

Another confused fan added: "Uzi is bullying the crap out of this crap what is happening right now." Meanwhile, a comment read: "I will try to find out if Uzi and Carti are getting stronger or not."

Carti has not yet commented on the alleged speeches.