Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone make a rare outing with Foster Pup

And a puppy makes three!

Leonardo Dicaprio and Camila Morrone They were seen taking their newly bred puppy Jack for a walk together in Los Angeles. Wearing surgical masks and cozy loungewear, the longtime couple walked with the adorable Siberian Husky through the streets of West Hollywood, marking the first time they had been seen with the little one since they received him at their home in March.

Meanwhile, Camila has been sharing sweet photos of her new friend on social media. Encouraging her followers to help animals in need during the pandemic, she wrote: "Fostering a puppy during this quarantine time has been the best decision. For all my friends who show an interest in doing so, DO IT. You won't regret this candy. creatures need you so much. "

Days later, she revealed that she and Leo also raised Jack's sister, Jill. "And then it happened," he shared, along with a sweet taste of the canine siblings together. "I am officially obsessed with fostering."