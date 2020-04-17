Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone make a rare outing with Foster Pup

And a puppy makes three!
Leonardo Dicaprio and Camila Morrone They were seen taking their newly bred puppy Jack for a walk together in Los Angeles. Wearing surgical masks and cozy loungewear, the longtime couple walked with the adorable Siberian Husky through the streets of West Hollywood, marking the first time they had been seen with the little one since they received him at their home in March.
Meanwhile, Camila has been sharing sweet photos of her new friend on social media. Encouraging her followers to help animals in need during the pandemic, she wrote: "Fostering a puppy during this quarantine time has been the best decision. For all my friends who show an interest in doing so, DO IT. You won't regret this candy. creatures need you so much. "
Days later, she revealed that she and Leo also raised Jack's sister, Jill. "And then it happened," he shared, along with a sweet taste of the canine siblings together. "I am officially obsessed with fostering."
She continued, "I couldn't bear the thought of Jack not being with his sister, so I asked him if he could see Jill (on the right) as well. These two beauties are looking for a lucky permanent (homes) together." "
Reflecting on the impact her furry friends have had, the model shared that being Jack and Jill's foster mother has brought "joy and love,quot; to her life.
BAM / LESE / BACKGRID
"This quarantine has taught me many things in a short time," began his sentimental message. "I had forgotten the joy and love that an animal can bring to your life. Rescuing (and adopting) this cub has filled my heart incessantly. If you have the time, finances and the ability to save, or even temporarily house to an animal during this crazy time, I really recommend it. You won't regret it. And always #adoptdontshop ".
In addition to nurturing Jack and Jill, Leonardo has been giving back those affected by the pandemic through his charity America & # 39; s Food Fund, which supports organizations that provide Americans with reliable access to food. To raise awareness of the cause, he partnered with All In Challenge to give a lucky fan a chance to have a cameo in his next movie. Flower Moon Assassins, which will be led by Martin Scorsese and star Robert de Niro.
"Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever," she wrote on Instagram. "That is why we ask you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you have ever wondered what it is like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and me, this is your chance."
