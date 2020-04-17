Leonard Fournette pressing for the Jaguars to sign Cam Newton

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has not been shy in expressing his desire for his team to sign free-agent quarterback Cam Newton.

Fournette likes the idea of ​​the 2015 NFL MVP showing up to compete with long-awaited starter Gardner Minshew.

Newton, a three-time Pro Bowler, was released by the Carolina Panthers last month after spending his entire nine-year career with the franchise. He has struggled with significant shoulder and foot injuries in the past three seasons.

"I feel like Cam went to the Super Bowl, he's a great guy. I've been meeting Cam for a minute," Fournette told ESPN on Thursday.

"As I said to some people who spoke to me, I told them it was not disrespectful to Minshew. I am just trying to get the best position as a team so that we can win."

Minshew burst onto the scene last season as a rookie and threw for 3,271 yards with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions in 14 games after Nick Foles was injured in the season opener. His 91.2 passer rating was the best of any rookie quarterback in 2019.

Jacksonville switched Foles to Chicago in March, leaving Minshew as the only quarterback on the list with experience in the game.