Leigh-Anne Pinnock, from Little Mix, waiting for her boyfriend to propose

The 28-year-old Little Mix member is waiting for soccer player Andre Gray to ask the big question while waiting to settle down and start a family with him.

The 28-year-old singer has been dating a soccer star Andre Gray since 2016, with the couple's relationship getting stronger, despite spending all their time together during the coronavirus blockade.

And in an interview on the Instagram Live series "It's Tea Time with Will Njobvu," Leigh-Anne said it's only a matter of time until they take the next step in their romance.

When asked if she could be seen marrying Andre, Leigh-Anne replied, "I really hope so. I just hope you know. I'm waiting … patiently."

"Last night he said something really nice. We were talking about this whole situation, then he said 'I find myself looking to see where you are' (and I said) 'I'm not sick of seeing you at all.' bored with him, in other words. "

Elsewhere in the chat, Leigh-Anne discussed the delay of Little Mix's new talent show. "The search, which was discontinued due to the coronavirus pandemic. The girls had already filmed the audition stages of the reality series, and the "Break Up Song" star is eager for viewers to see the incredible talent shown on the program.

"Yes, it is still happening," he said of the BBC series. "I can say that the talent we found was very bad. We even thought, 'What the hell'. It's going to be incredible."