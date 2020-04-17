Legal drama from Sheldon Turner and Vendetta by Jennifer Klein "The Star Chamber" In Works at Amazon & Fox 21 – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has put into development The star chamber, a suspense drama inspired by Michael Douglas' 1983 film of the same name, by Sheldon Turner and Vendetta Productions by Jennifer Klein and Fox 21 Television Studios. The project stems from Vendetta's deal on 20th Century Fox TV, a division of Disney TV Studios.

Written by Turner (In the air), The star chamber The series gives the film a genre twist. Follow a revered judge of the federal appeals court in San Francisco. She leads a grim group of judges who decide to correct the mistakes of the broken legal system as she struggles to balance her obligations with the law, religion and her family.

Turner and Klein are executive producers through Vendetta. Ileen Maisel, who was involved in the original film, is an executive producer through her first deal on Fox 21. The project is co-produced by Fox 21 and Amazon Studios.

In the 1983 film, Douglas played the lead character, Los Angeles idealistic judge Steve Hardin, who engages in a modern Star Chamber.

Written by Roderick Taylor and Peter Hyams and directed by Hyams, The star chamber, distributed by 20th Century Fox, also starring Hal Holbrook, Yaphet Kotto, Sharon Gless, James B. Sikking, and Joe Regalbuto. Here is a trailer: