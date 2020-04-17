Lauren Jauregui warns people to keep their distance through & # 39; 50 feet & # 39 ;.

Instagram

Days before the song's release, the former Fifth Harmony member revealed on social media that she wrote the single & # 39; from a space of reflection on how I interact with the world energetically & # 39 ;.

Former Fifth Harmony star Lauren JaureguiThe new song "50ft". it is a stern warning for people to keep their distance.

Written in December (19), long before coronavirus blocking measures were implemented worldwide, the song sees Jauregui detail how he sees through "los toros ** t" and maintains only one "exclusive" group of people near him. She keeps everyone else at a distance of 50 feet, especially if they don't support her.

"I wrote it from a space for reflection on how I energetically interact with the world," Jauregui said on Instagram as the single's cover image debuted.

"This work of art really encapsulates the feeling of distance mentioned in the song while affirming the closeness of my relationship with my loved ones (in the photo with me are my mother and sister), who hug me always and forever in the middle of everything. "

A video of the song was filmed in December with his family and closest friends, and shows the star enjoying a beautiful day at his Florida family home.

After Fifth Harmony disbanded, Lauren officially launched her solo career in 2018 with the single "Expectations". Since then he has appeared in the "Birds of Prey: And the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn"soundtrack with" Invisible Strings ", and released the single" Lento ", with a Puerto Rican reggaeton musician Tainy, last month (March).