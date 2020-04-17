Lady Gaga offers "One World Together at Home,quot; concert with Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and more live broadcast on Saturday April 18

Lady Gaga is working together with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization to put together an epic concert to encourage people to stay home due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Global Citizen has shared a series of mini live concerts on its official social media platforms, but Saturday will be huge. There are over fifty singers and musicians scheduled and the lineup is a virtual who's who in the music industry. Some of the acts that Lady Gaga has listed include Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, John Legend, Adam Lambert, Sam Heughan, Camila Cabello, and Shawn Mendes. In addition to the musical performances, a number of celebrities will also appear.

Here is the official description of Global Citizen's mission.

"In the face of blockages and losses, it is easy to feel helpless, but there are things we can all do to beat the coronavirus. From taking care of washing our hands to staying home, to asking governments, big business, and billionaires to give One step forward, we all have to take action. Join us and we will follow up with the actions you can take to increase your impact. The first step: stop the spread of the virus. That means keeping yourself and others safe by staying out of the public as long as you can. Make the promise: As a global citizen, I will stay home! "

You can see a list of the acts that will participate in the One World: Together At Home concert below.

IGBIG NEWS: We just announced MORE ARTISTS for One World: #TogetherAtHome, including @JLo, @Oprah, @ taylorswift13, and more. Tune in on April 18 to join the fight against the COVID-19 crisis: https://t.co/UiNeGUFpKd pic.twitter.com/cIcDu6zsTd – Global citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 14, 2020

It is important to understand that One World: Together At Home is not a fundraiser. You don't need to buy tickets to see and participate. Saturday, April 18, 2020, starting at 2 p.m. ET until 8 p.m. ET. After the first part ends, there will be an additional two-hour broadcast that will air from 8 p.m. ET at 10: p.m. Et.

The concert will air on multiple platforms, including YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Amazon Prime, Apple, Hulu, and Twitch. It will also be on television networks that the best way to find schedules and channels is on the official website.

