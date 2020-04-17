La La Anthony & Leftfield Prep Honeybeez Doc Series for Snapchat – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: La La Anthony has partnered with ITV America's Leftfield Pictures to produce a series of docuseries about the Snapchat Plus Size Dance Squad for Alabama State University.

the Power and BH90210 star to produce ten-part Snap Originals series The ASU Honeybeez through its LaLaLand production lineup.

Launching on the digital service on April 25, the show follows Alabama State University's inspiring young dance team Honeybeez throughout the 2019-2020 season as they showcase their talents on stage. larger university students. Directed by Coach Williams, the episodes chronicle the team's journey, from testing to performances, as the team overcomes challenges and criticism.

Along with Anthony, who will star in the third season of Showtime The Chi, Shawn Witt, Andrew Schechter, Karen Kunkel Young and Bryan Stratte will be the executive producers of Leftfield Pictures.

"The Honeybeez are an inspiration, not only for the HBCU dance scene, but for young dancers and artists around the world," said Anthony. “Their impact and success are the result of immense determination and talent, all while projecting strength, positivity, and love. We can't wait for the Snapchat audience to meet these amazing young ladies. "

"We are delighted to share this story, along with La La and Snap, at a time when we could all benefit from witnessing the unbridled perseverance and strength of the character on display in each episode," added Leftfield co-chairs Shawn Witt and Gretchen Palek.