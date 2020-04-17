KUWK: Khloe Kardashian is open to having more children with Tristan Thompson – Social media is reacting

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are working on their co-parenting skills in the latest episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. A conversation between exes about having more children that sparked the attention of viewers.

In the Thursday night episode, Khloe was nervous about sending True to Cleveland. However, when he got there, he was pleasantly surprised by Tristan's preparation and by him asking all the right questions.

While throwing away True's old toys, the basketball player mentioned what happens if they have another girl and have to buy the same items again.

The KUWK seemed confused by the comment, but continued the conversation.

Tristan also hinted that True ‘needs a brother’ to which Khloe replied that she would be freezing her eggs in case she wants his sperm in the future.

The clip was posted on blogs and social media commenters had a lot to say. It is also important to mention the fact that True has a brother, on his father's side.

A follower from the shadow room commented: "Tristian said,quot; he needs a brother "as if he had no other child ………"

Another added: "I am amazed at how easy it is to forgive a man rather than a friend."

"Khloe is back with Tristan, she just isn't going to make it public because of the Jordyn scandal," added one.

"Chile has siblings that it needs to set a game date and stop being mom number 2," said another.

This person pointed out: ‘all the quotes about this man who stuck us in the throat and here we are? 2020 … baby. "

This user addressed the recent news that the "ex,quot; were quarantined together.

"We all knew that she was not going to leave that man, she had an attack that did more than him, now they have been quarantined and probably presented a reality show … Ummm hello True already has a brother."

