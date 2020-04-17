Kirk Frost is the happiest father, watching Rasheeda Frost doing her son, Karter's braids

Kirk Frost made his fans happy when he shared a video with his beautiful and talented wife, Rasheeda Frost, while making her son Karter Frost really cool braids. Watch the video in which Rasheeda also flaunts a natural look.

"Thanks @rasheeda made @karter_frost look cool #quarantinelife," Kirk captioned his video with two of his favorite people.

A commenter praised Rasheeda and said: "She knows how to earn her own money, she raps, she is beautiful, she is fit, she has a good heart, she cooks, she is a good mother and she can fix her hair." Curse! If I can only do half of that & # 39; & # 39;

Someone else said: ‘Damn, he's so big now! I can't believe how fast time has passed, "and the commenter posted this message:" You have an amazing wife and mother! God bless you all. & # 39;

A follower posted this message: "Wow Rasheda, you look girl, you look good mom. I didn't know you had the #rock braiding skills,quot;

Someone else said, "Awww, I love how they keep it together, they are definitely goals."

A follower posted this message: "Hello, my favorite Kirk and Rasheeda people in love and hip-hop Atlanta," and someone else said, "Have you decided when or at what age are you going to cut her hair? Or are you just going to grow until he wants a haircut? "

A fan also praised Karter, but also Rasheeda's abilities: ‘I need @rasheeda to snag my hair !!! He is very handsome ", and another commenter said:" I love your house, walking more threw it very well, it seems that you finished it ".

Someone else burst out on Karter and well: Es He's so cute! His little laugh on the show when his brother said they were going to stay up all night hahaha. "

Earlier today, it has been revealed that Rasheeda and Kirk suffered a terrible loss.



