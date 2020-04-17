Kim Kardashian Praises Beyonce During Disney Family Song

Kim Kardashian is just a celebrity who really enjoyed the Disney family singalong, revealed a new report from Entertainment Tonight. The reality star turned to his Twitter account this week to praise many of the stars who appeared on the new Disney show.

The mother of four said on Twitter, "Who's watching Disney Singalong on ABC?" the keeping up with the Kardashians star said it was "very good,quot;. Additionally, Kim praised the performances of Derek and Julianne Hough.

Hough clearly appreciated the greeting, because she responded to the KUWK Star's tweet with multiple heart emojis and the comment, "Thanks for watching and singing." Kardashian also praised the performances of other stars, including Tori Kelly, Michael Buble, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, and Ariana Grande.

Like many other viewers of the popular show, Kim was thrilled to see Beyonce Knowles' surprise performance. The star sang the classic song, "When You Wish Upon A Star,quot;, and Kim said her performance was phenomenal.

Beyoncé sounds so beautiful #disneysingalong ✨✨✨ – Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 17, 2020

As most know, Kim and Kanye have had a complex relationship with Beyonce and her husband, Jay-Z. Four years ago, in 2016, Kanye took the stage to rant about the famous rapper during one of his concerts. The rapper, apparently, was not happy that Jay-Z and Beyonce never went to their wedding.

And two years later, in 2018, the legendary rapper appeared on the David Letterman series, My next guest needs no introduction, where he explained that the Ye The artist was like his little brother. In fact, Jay emphasized their relationship by claiming that he really was his little brother.

"And like your little brother," Jay-Z explained, "things happen sometimes." With all of that behind them, though, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kim, and Kanye seem to get along really well these days.

In other news, Kim has been very candid about the struggles of parents during the coronavirus pandemic. The reality star went to his social networks to say that it was not always easy to raise children during a global closure.



