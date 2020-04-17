Khloe Kardashian teases fans for considering having another baby with Tristan Thompson

Instagram

The reality TV star turns shy when the Cleveland Cavaliers player suggests giving her daughter True a brother, before reflecting on the possibility of obtaining sperm from Tristan to get pregnant again.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson You may have another baby despite being separated from last year. The ex-friends mock fans about the possibility of giving their daughter True a brother in a new episode of "keeping up with the Kardashians"

On the trip on Thursday, April 16, the reality TV star is sorting out True's toys to donate the ones he had left behind. While reviewing old toys at Tristan's house during Facetime, the basketball player suggests not getting rid of everything.

"What if we have another girl?" he says. "We have to buy it again." Khloe replies, "Who's having another girl with you?" the basketball player argues, "Listen, I'm just saying that True needs a brother."

Khloe has apparently been thinking the same thing as well, though that doesn't necessarily mean she has to meet or re-engage with Tristan. "I could get some embryos and have a brother," she replies. "He may need to borrow some sperm or get something from you." She timidly adds, "We'll figure it out later. That's a completely different episode. Very awkward."

<br />

While Khloe and Tristan's conversation about giving True a brother doesn't imply that there is a romantic reunion at stake for them, fans don't like the idea of ​​the former couple having another baby together. "Khloe really disappoints me," one reacted to Khloe's story in the episode. Another commented, "I would like this woman to respect herself."

Others suspected that Khloe and Tristan hinted that they wanted each other back. "Girl, you guys have gone to do it the usual way again," one predicted. "You know you want me to spawn again sister, cut," commented another person.

Meanwhile, others disagreed with the fact that Tristan apparently did not consider his 3-year-old son Prince from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig as True's brother. "Someone called the mother of Tristans' children around here because the frog loops apparently forgot that he has another child out there …" said one enthusiastically.

"True has a brother, a brother. Lol," another reminded the athlete, while one person hit him: "He is very disrespectful." Another added: "She has a brother: YOUR SON!"