Khloe Kardashian pregnant – Quarantine & # 39; shot down & # 39; with Tristan !!

Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with a second child by NBA star Tristan Thompson, MTO News has learned.

Khloe and Tristan, who are reportedly separated, have been quarantined together for the past month. And while they were locked up, the two decided to expand their family.

One of Khloe's friends spilled the tea exclusively to MTO News, "Khloe and Tristan are together and pregnant." The source added: "The pregnancy was planned."

The news of a Khloe-Trsian pregnancy shouldn't surprise Klan Kardashian fans that much.

In last night's episode of keeping up with the Kardashians, the reality star discusses the potential of giving True, a 2-year-old daughter, a brother to Tristan.

In one scene, Khloe was reviewing True's old toys at Tristan's house, while talking to the NBA player about Facetime. Train was talking about throwing objects, and Khloe started talking about having another baby.

"What if we have another girl?" he says. "We have to buy it again."

"Who's having another girl with you?" Kardashian asks.

"Listen, I'm just saying that True needs a brother," he replies.

And it turns out this is something Kardashian has already thought about.

"I could get some embryos and have a brother," she says. "You may need to borrow some sperm or get something from yourself."

"We'll figure it out later. That's a completely different episode," he adds, laughing. "Very uncomfortable."