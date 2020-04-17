Home Entertainment Khloe Kardashian: I want to borrow Tristan Thompson's sperm!

Khloe Kardashian: I want to borrow Tristan Thompson's sperm!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
Logo

Khloe Kardashian is considering having another baby and says she is considering "borrowing,quot; baby daddy Tristan Thompson's sperm to create a brother for her daughter, True.

In the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the couple discussed the possible new addition on Facetime.

"What if we have another girl?" Tristan asked him. "We have to buy it again."

"Who's having another girl with you?" Kardashian replied.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©