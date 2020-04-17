Khloe Kardashian: I want to borrow Tristan Thompson's sperm!

Khloe Kardashian is considering having another baby and says she is considering "borrowing,quot; baby daddy Tristan Thompson's sperm to create a brother for her daughter, True.

In the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the couple discussed the possible new addition on Facetime.

"What if we have another girl?" Tristan asked him. "We have to buy it again."

"Who's having another girl with you?" Kardashian replied.

"Listen, I'm just saying that True needs a brother," he replies.

"I could get some embryos and a brother," he said to his ex. "You may need to borrow some sperm or get it from yourself. We will figure it out later. That is a completely different episode," he adds, "Very uncomfortable."

Last week, Khloe told her mother, Kris Jenner, that she could have ended dating forever. It doesn't seem like Khloe will take him back (or at least publicly claim him) anytime soon,