Keyshia Cole's brother: O.T. Genasis is a B * tch !!

Keyshia Cole's brother lashed out at rapper O.T. Genasis for bullying her online, calling him "b * tch,quot;.

Sean said he didn't realize the beef between the two was real, but applauded her for not calling him to back it up after Genasis claimed her vaginal area smelled of "fish sticks."

"I'm really sitting around laughing with the n * gga like, 'Oh shit, he made her get off her little tall horse,'" he said. "I'm thinking he's kidding her. I didn't realize that the n * gga was a complete idiot and he was really emotional. But still, he wasn't done. Like I said, my sister is a great Dawg. She chooses her fight and does not call saying: "Bring them, little brother & # 39;".

Genasis apologized, but after Keyshia's sister Neffi stepped on her to defend her, she was tough on Neffi and even brought her mother, Frankie, into the mix.

This whole dispute is getting ugly.