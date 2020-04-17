Keyshia Cole talks to Ari Lennox about her recent problems with O.T. Genasis

There have been many exchanges between Keyshia Cole and O.T. Genasis recently. Early Friday morning, Keyshia spoke to singer Ari Lennox about the drama and how she really feels.

As everyone remembers, everything started late last year when O.T. covered Keyshia's classic single "Love,quot; but gave it its own special touch. Keyshia responded to the release of her version and shared that she would like her classic records to be left alone.

That resulted in O.T. doing some trolling on social media, but that finally came to an end. Things flared up again when Keyshia said she would show her support for 21 Savage if she competed with O.T. In a singing battle. Keyshia's support caused O.T. put on her little boots and things started to go haywire, to the point that Keyshia's sister Neffe got involved and went back and forth with O.T.

During Instagram Live with Ari LennoxKeyshia told him why she felt like her when he covered her song and said: "It just bothered me a lot because at a time when people were going through so much in the black community and were arrested and killed." and you want to make a complete song that I wrote about love, and kill and bang bang, and all that. "

Ari showed she understood where Keyshia came from and said, “It just shows that this evil jumping entity did not have the best interest in your heart. The way he's acting now just shows, that this was a filthy and evil piece of shit * t f * ck. He didn't know anything about your legend, your discography and everything you offered to the world. It just shows that you trust me. "

Take a look at the discussion between Keyshia and Ari below:

