Keyshia Cole opens up to Ari Lennox about O.T. Genasis Feud: I feel & # 39; unprotected & # 39;

The meat between Keyshia Cole and OLD TESTAMENT. Genasis It continues to get more and more unpleasant with other parties, including Keyshia's sisters and O.T's baby mom. Malika Haqq, be involved. In a recent Instagram live chat with Ari Lennox, the "Love" singer opened up about the whole thing.

"That's why I was so … honestly, I'm not going to talk about that situation, but it bothered me a lot because you know, at a time when everyone was going through so much black community, being killed and all that, that they arrest you and kill you, and then you want to make a complete song that I wrote about love and write about shoot, kill and hit, "she shared with Ari.

She went on to say, "It's like, sir, sir. And then he gets mad because I say I don't like what he liked, it changed the integrity of my music. And then it just intimidates and intimidates and continues to intimidate."

Keyshia went on to say that she approached the hip-hop legend MC Lyte before admitting, "I was just saying how I felt so unprotected." She continued: "It was like you didn't come from the neighborhood. You really are not shit. Your mother was drugged all your life. You really don't have the right to what you feel about what I have created. More like:" Relax . Why do you take everything so seriously? It was just a joke". "

The singer said that she actually tried to speak to O.T. when things started to spiral out of control. "Like, 'You know this guy? Like … okay? What's going on? Is he stressed out?'" He said to Ari what he asked his industry connections. "I don't know what the hell … It should have been more like … 'My schedule didn't fit your schedule. I apologize for that. I didn't mean to disrespect you when I did.' Then there would be been the end of that instead of having to be a thing. "

The dispute between Keyshia and O.T. It started in 2019, after it parodied the song "Love" from the first with "Never Knew". Keyshia never approved the cover and wasn't having it by O.T. he remade his classic ballad with lyrics changes. "I've never been to @KeyshiaCole's song the same way again," said the Keyshia fan in the apparently funny O.T. version. Keyshia then replied to the fan: "Exactly. Not great."

Later, O.T. She continued to hurl insults at Keyshia with him recently shading her for her alleged smelly parts. His crude comments earned him the backlash and among critics was Keyshia's sister, Neffeteria "Neffe" Pugh. OLD TESTAMENT. then he publicly apologized to Keyshia and said, "Look @keyshiacole, I was really kidding with the IG live s ** t dat … Ppl screen log and disproportionate."