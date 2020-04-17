Kesha and Adam Lambert will be part of the GLAAD fundraising event for the coronavirus crisis

Instagram

Organized by actor / producer Erich Bergen, & # 39; Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone & # 39; It will take place online on April 26 and will highlight the response of members of the LGBTQ community to the pandemic.

Ke $ ha, Adam Lambert, Sharon stone and Matthew Bomer They are among the stars behind GLAAD's upcoming digital fundraising event.

"Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone" will take place online on April 26, with performances by Ke $ ha and Melissa Etheridgeand appearances of Stone, Lambert, Bomer, Baby Rexha, Mj Rodriguez, Billy Eichner, Sean Hayes, Kathy Griffin and Tatiana Maslany, Among many others.

The show, organized by actor / producer. Erich Bergen with GLAAD officials, aims to highlight LGBTQ community members' response to the coronavirus pandemic and share messages of acceptance for those who are isolated, while also raising cash to support CenterLink community centers .

In a statement, GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis shares: "At a time when some LGBTQ people may be isolated in homes that don't claim it, GLAAD is bringing together the biggest LGBTQ stars and allies to send messages of love, support and acceptance. "

"Many LGBTQ people, especially our youth, depend on the support of local community centers across the country, and during this time of financial hardship, we must come together as a community to ensure that all LGBTQ organizations can continue their work that saves them the lifetime". "

"Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone" will air live at 8 P.M. EST on April 26 through GLAAD's YouTube accounts (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZmLgxP2N3Vj0XaQtohLT-A) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/GLAAD/).