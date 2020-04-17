Kelly Rowland shows her hot body in the music video & # 39; Coffee & # 39;

The Destiny & # 39; s Child singer is unapologetic as she embraces her imperfections and celebrates women with & # 39; every shade, every color of coffee, every curve, every scent & # 39 ;.

Kelly Rowland he is urging women to stop seeking the approval of others in his new single "Coffee."

First Child of destiny star released the new song on Friday, April 17, 2020, and in his video, the hitmaker, 39, flaunts his stunning and tense body, while empowering women not to apologize.

Discussing the concept behind the visual, Kelly told Essence, "I want to celebrate women on video: every shade, every color of coffee, every curve, every scent and what they gave me."

"My intention for the video was to take the light on you and your sexuality (and put it) in God's perspective, so you don't have to get anyone else's approval."

"Sometimes when women stick to our own sexuality, without the approval of any outside source, I think a different perspective emerges, a different perspective, a different feeling, and we generally don't even realize that we are doing it." , said. additional. "But I think society has done it that way, especially with black women."

"Coffee" is the first song taken from Kelly's upcoming fifth studio album, the first since 2013's "Talk a Good Game."