Kelly Rowland and Lala Anthony talk about S * x's favorite positions!

Lala Anthony and Kelly Rowland are best friends, who speak openly about everything, including sex.

Yesterday, Lala and Kelly had one of their female talks, in front of millions of people on Instagram. And the conversation turned graphic.

(watch the video above)

Lala and Kelly wondered which sexual position they preferred: missionary or "from behind."

And each of the two beauties chose a different position. Lala explained: "I like it from behind. If everything you do is missionary, then I will consider you a lazy lover."

But Kelly chose a missionary. The former Destiny & # 39; s Child beauty explained, "I'm a church girl, so I like the missionary."

But Kelly added that that missionary is not his favorite position. She said to Lala, "I like the missionary, but I really am a rider."

