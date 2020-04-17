Kelly Rowland and Lala Anthony talk about S * x's favorite positions!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo

Lala Anthony and Kelly Rowland are best friends, who speak openly about everything, including sex.

Yesterday, Lala and Kelly had one of their female talks, in front of millions of people on Instagram. And the conversation turned graphic.

(watch the video above)

Lala and Kelly wondered which sexual position they preferred: missionary or "from behind."

And each of the two beauties chose a different position. Lala explained: "I like it from behind. If everything you do is missionary, then I will consider you a lazy lover."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here