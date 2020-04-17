Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share the secret of their healthy sex life

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos they are becoming realistic about their sex lives.
The 49-year-old talk show host and 49-year-old actor discussed their relationship during the Friday episode of the series. Radio andy special Quarantined with Bruce.
The topic came up later Andy Cohen He said, "This is the longest I've been since college." Ripa asked her husband how long it had been without intimacy. the Riverdale Star said "I would say 18, 17.5 years."
"Right, for the first 17.5 years of his life," said Cohen. "So when it started, it didn't get off the road."
"I've been on the trip ever since," Consuelos agreed.
Bravolebrity then asked Consuelos if there has ever been a period of five weeks since she has not had sex.
"Yes, when I'm on the road," replied the famous Hiram Lodge.
When Ripa noted that there was a time when his spouse was in Australia for seven months, Consuelos noted that "he was right in the middle for a month."
Host Bruce Bozzi He then asked the couple if they attribute their "healthy sex life,quot; to anything in particular.
"I think we are at the right time in our lives," Ripa replied. "We were really young, not that this is the right time in someone's life. But we were really flexible, right? We were flexible with each other. We learned well. With that, comes a certain level of comfort and confidence. and experimentation and fun. Like, we had fun. "
Consuelos then said to Ripa: "Check all the boxes for me."
In addition to talking about sex, Ripa revealed what it has been like to have her three children:Michael Consuelos (22) Lola Consuelos (18) and Joaquin Consuelos (17) —lives at home in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.
"I think they know how lucky they are," said Ripa. "They are full of gratitude. I have to say that. I think they are also delighted not to have to wash their own clothes and not have to cook their own meals, not that they cooked, but they don't have to eat the cafeteria food in the they lived. They appreciated us recently. I think they realized we've kept it calm. Because, you know, they're very aware of everything. "
Stephen Lovekin / Shutterstock
He also talked about how Cohen's positive coronavirus affected his children. the See what happens live with Andy Cohen The host has been recovered from COVID-19.
"Especially Andy, I don't blame you, but especially Andy when you got sick it became very, very real that someone they know and love and consider their friend, you know, was not like someone they don't know about living somewhere else," said.
Cohen then pointed to his children and then saw him improve.
"100 percent saw you improve," he said. "But it's one of those things … Children of a certain age, like, sometimes they have to be personal so that they have the ability to understand almost how serious everything is," he said, adding: "They have been great."
Although, Ripa pointed out that her children "mock,quot; her and Consuelos "constantly,quot;.
Watch the videos to listen to the interview.
