Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share the secret of their healthy sex life

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos they are becoming realistic about their sex lives.

The 49-year-old talk show host and 49-year-old actor discussed their relationship during the Friday episode of the series. Radio andy special Quarantined with Bruce.

The topic came up later Andy Cohen He said, "This is the longest I've been since college." Ripa asked her husband how long it had been without intimacy. the Riverdale Star said "I would say 18, 17.5 years."

"Right, for the first 17.5 years of his life," said Cohen. "So when it started, it didn't get off the road."

"I've been on the trip ever since," Consuelos agreed.

Bravolebrity then asked Consuelos if there has ever been a period of five weeks since she has not had sex.

"Yes, when I'm on the road," replied the famous Hiram Lodge.

When Ripa noted that there was a time when his spouse was in Australia for seven months, Consuelos noted that "he was right in the middle for a month."

Host Bruce Bozzi He then asked the couple if they attribute their "healthy sex life,quot; to anything in particular.

"I think we are at the right time in our lives," Ripa replied. "We were really young, not that this is the right time in someone's life. But we were really flexible, right? We were flexible with each other. We learned well. With that, comes a certain level of comfort and confidence. and experimentation and fun. Like, we had fun. "

Consuelos then said to Ripa: "Check all the boxes for me."