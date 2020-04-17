Kelly Clarkson remembers receiving praise from Aretha Franklin and crying

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for FIJI Water, Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Jazz at Lincoln Center
Kelly Clarkson have fond memories of Aretha Franklin.
The 37-year-old artist appeared in the Thursday episode of Tonight's show and recalled the time when The Queen of Soul made her cry by congratulating her on her performance.
In 2013 Clarkson sang "My Country Tis of Thee,quot; at the former president's second opening ceremony Barack Obama. The three-time Grammy winner had originally planned to sing "America the Beautiful," but made the last-minute switch after his fellow performer. James Taylor he asked if he could sing it instead. While Clarkson was happy to change songs, he had forgotten that Franklin had performed "My Country Tis of Thee,quot; at Obama's first opening ceremony in 2009. The American idol student "freaked out,quot; because she felt she could not compete with Franklin's performance. However, everything changed after hearing Franklin call Clarkson's performance "magnificent,quot; during an interview.
"I literally cried," said the "Since U Been Gone,quot; star. Jimmy Fallon. "I wasn't kidding. I was in the studio making a record at the time and I cried. I thought, 'I'm done. I'm successful.'
Clarkson has spoken about his admiration for Franklin before. For example, he shared a moving tribute on social media after Franklin passed away in 2018 at the age of 76.
"Aretha Franklin is the reason I sing from that very deep part of me that few could reach," Clarkson tweeted at the time. "She was my favorite and always will be. What a gift she has left us all with her musical fingerprints. There will never be another like her. She was really special."
Clarkson also told Fallon that she loves to sing Franklin's "I Never Loved A Man The Way I Love You,quot; and even sang some bars. The nightly host also shared some of his sweet memories.
"Aretha Franklin is one of my best times," he said. "She has been on the show many times. I miss her a lot. She used to call, like there was a fun cooking segment, she would just call to talk to me and say, 'I loved that. It was a really good time. "
In addition to looking back on Franklin's legacy, Clarkson and Fallon discussed the celebrity's new song "I Dare You,quot; "Stronger."
Watch the video to see the interview.
(E! AND NBC are part of NBCUniversal).
%MINIFYHTML3ff7fb92b019f120ea235f400a40ade212%