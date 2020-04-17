Kelly Clarkson remembers receiving praise from Aretha Franklin and crying

Kelly Clarkson have fond memories of Aretha Franklin.

The 37-year-old artist appeared in the Thursday episode of Tonight's show and recalled the time when The Queen of Soul made her cry by congratulating her on her performance.

In 2013 Clarkson sang "My Country Tis of Thee,quot; at the former president's second opening ceremony Barack Obama. The three-time Grammy winner had originally planned to sing "America the Beautiful," but made the last-minute switch after his fellow performer. James Taylor he asked if he could sing it instead. While Clarkson was happy to change songs, he had forgotten that Franklin had performed "My Country Tis of Thee,quot; at Obama's first opening ceremony in 2009. The American idol student "freaked out,quot; because she felt she could not compete with Franklin's performance. However, everything changed after hearing Franklin call Clarkson's performance "magnificent,quot; during an interview.

"I literally cried," said the "Since U Been Gone,quot; star. Jimmy Fallon. "I wasn't kidding. I was in the studio making a record at the time and I cried. I thought, 'I'm done. I'm successful.'