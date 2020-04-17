Kartik Aaryan will star in this new version of the south that originally starred Allu Arjun

Kartik Aaryan is currently in the news for his hit YouTube series Koki Poochega. The actor has been entertaining his fans in the middle of the confinement, in addition to giving important messages with his series. Despite the crash, the actor has managed a great movie in which he will start working after things become normal.



We hear that Kartik has been cordoned off for the remake of Telugu's hit movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film, which was released earlier this year, stars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. It is a box office success and is also the most viewed movie online. We also hear that Allu Arjun and S Radha Krishna will produce the Hindi remake..

The script is reportedly in place and they have a director on board. Rohit Dhawan, who has directed films like Desi Boyz and Dishoom, will direct this one. The creators wanted to make this movie with a young Gen-Y star, therefore they chose Karthik Aaryan.

Reports also suggest that the film has been narrated to Aaryan during a video call and that he has shown interest in the project. However, the actor has three major projects: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2 and Om Raut untitled 3D action movie … on your plate. You will first assign your dates to these films and then pay attention to this new version of South India.