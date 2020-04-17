Kandi Burruss is twinned with Mama Joyce while showing off her short ginger hairstyles in a flashback from when Riley Burruss was about 11 years old

Kandi Burruss excited fans when she shared a photo on her social media account. In the photo, her daughter, Riley Burruss, is about 11 years old and Kandi is twinned with her mother, Mama Joyce.

‘My girl @drexinanelson sent me this photo she took of @ mamajoyce1_ @rileyburruss and me about 11 years ago! This is a good flashback! # 3generations #FBF ", Kandi captioned her social media post.

Fans really loved this color on both her and her mother, and they made sure to tell the RHOA star this in the comments.

Someone else said, "You should redo this hair color but long," and a follower posted this message: "What beautiful ladies here, fabulous flashback from three generations, I loved it."

Someone mentioned the fact that Riley looks like his little brother: "Riley looks like Ace in this photo," and another fan said, "I was watching old RH episodes. I miss this kandi,quot; even though he's still the same. "

Another commenter said, ‘Riley looks like Ace here. Or vice versa. Beautiful family "and someone else posted this:" When I fell in love with you and your family "

Someone else said, "If Riley didn't appear in the photo, I would have thought it was recently. You won't get a little old! #Blackdontcrack."

Another commenter said: ‘I remember these moments and the day of the photo. MommaJoyce was angry because she didn't like her. "Sorry and thanks KANDI FOR SHARING,quot;.

Someone else posted this message: ‘Beautiful photo !!! I love the photos of multiple generations !!! And I'm digging that blouse with those puffy sleeves! "

A follower said: ‘This photo is amazing. I love my girl Kandi's shortcut. "

Speaking of Kandi's children, Blaze Tucker is growing very fast and surprises even his parents.

Kandi recently shared some new photos with the girl, and she's smiling at all of them!



