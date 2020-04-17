Kaitlynn Carter recalls the moment of the wake-up call after Miley Cyrus' separation

by Kaitlynn Carter, the rest has not yet been written.

Thursday, The hills: new beginnings Star opened up about the aftermath of her stormy summer romance with Miley Cyrus during his Instagram Live with co-star Whitney Harbor, explaining that she was "dealing a lot emotionally,quot; after their September 2019 split and that she was struggling with the new media interest in her.

"What basically happened to me right after Miley and I broke up, I thought, 'OK, like, my life is going back to how it normally was for me when I'm alone.' "She explained." I had no expectations of someone giving an opinion about me for myself. He had no set plan. I didn't think about anything. For example, I was dealing a lot emotionally at the time, obviously, and I wasn't really going anywhere. I just stayed home. "